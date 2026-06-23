University students shine on global stage

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Catherine Atieno (JKUAT), Salim Kim (Machakos University), Brian Ngugi (MKU) Kevin Tuei (Instructor) holds their Huawei Global Award. [Courtesy]

Kenyan universities are increasingly cementing their place on the global innovation map, with students and researchers delivering award-winning solutions in technology, health, and engineering.

Recent successes in the United States and China have highlighted a new generation of African innovators whose ideas are shaping responses to global challenges.

Mount Kenya University (MKU), whose student innovators earned international recognition at the Wege Prize 2026 held in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Competing against 87 teams from more than 30 countries, the MKU team impressed judges with their EcoScrubber invention—a hybrid emission control and carbon-capture system designed to convert toxic industrial pollutants into usable construction materials.

The team, comprising Wesley Njenga, Franklin Mwendwa, Elijah Maina, and Ejike Chinyere from the School of Public Health, secured Sh323,650 in seed funding after pitching their innovation at the global finals.

“We were honoured to showcase home-grown solutions and compete with the best in the world,” said team leader Wesley Njenga.

He explained that the idea was born from a real-life incident in Thika where they witnessed a truck emitting thick black smoke.

“That moment made us ask whether pollution could be transformed into something useful instead of being wasted into the environment,” he added.

The competition, organised by Ferris State University’s Kendall College of Art and Design, challenges students to apply circular economy principles—eliminating waste, keeping materials in circulation, and regenerating natural systems.

The institution’s Head of Innovation, Intellectual Property and Community Engagement, Donatus Njoroge, said the achievement reflects the institution’s growing investment in research and global exposure.

“We are proud of their progress and will continue to support them with technical guidance and pathways to commercialization,” he said.

Kenyan students also made history in Shenzhen, China, where a combined university team featuring MKU’s Brian Ngugi won the Grand Prize at the Huawei ICT Competition Global Finals. The team—made up of Catherine Atieno (JKUAT), Salem Kim (Machakos University), and Brian Ngugi (MKU)—beat more than 220,000 participants from over 100 countries.

Ngugi described the win as life-changing.

“It opens doors for internships and global opportunities. Students should keep trying do something from where you are. The world is full of opportunities,” he said.

Across Kenyan universities, similar stories of innovation are emerging, reflecting a broader transformation in higher education.

Institutions such as JKUAT, Machakos University, and Kenyatta University are increasingly producing students capable of competing at the highest global levels.

In May, Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) researcher Prof. George Njoroge also received international recognition after winning the Greater Manchester Cancer Award for his work on improving oesophageal cancer survival rates in Kenya through a partnership with the University of Manchester and The Christie NHS.

Education expert Majani Baridi say these achievements signal a shift in Kenya’s academic landscape. “These wins show that Kenya is not just consuming technology but creating it,” said Baridi, adding that universities are becoming key drivers of innovation and economic transformation.

However, innovators are warning about the misuse of Artificial Intelligence with researchers cautioned that while AI is powering breakthroughs, it is also being used to spread misinformation.

“We call on young people to use AI responsibly. It should improve learning and research, not be used to distort truth or spread false information,” said Njoroge.