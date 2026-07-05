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Why Moi University remains in the red one year after recovery plan

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jul. 5, 2026
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One year after Moi University rolled out an ambitious recovery plan to pull itself back from the brink of financial collapse, the crisis that nearly crippled the institution remains far from over.

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Moi University Moi University Crisis University Debts
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