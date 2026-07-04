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Ex-students expose invasive body searches and abuse masked as discipline

By Maryann Muganda | Jul. 4, 2026
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For generations, passing the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE)exams has been a defining milestone—opening doors to national and top-performing boarding schools, and the promise of a better future. 

But for some learners, that promise fades soon after they walk through the school gates. 

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