Ex-students expose invasive body searches and abuse masked as discipline

For generations, passing the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE)exams has been a defining milestone—opening doors to national and top-performing boardingschools, and the promise of a better future.
But for some learners, that promise fades soon after they walk through theschoolgates.
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