Teacher takes on gruelling 45-hour Guinness Maths Record

At the main entrance of Menengai High School in Nakuru, a large poster stands by the gate, displaying the portrait of teacher Fenwick Cyril Maloba and a bold declaration of his latest challenge to the world.
The banner is expected to remain at the gate until 8am on Sunday, when the clock is set to mark the end of a gruelling 45-hour attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest mathematics lesson.
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