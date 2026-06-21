Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Government urged to find lasting solution to school unrest

By Peterson Githaiga | Jun. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Teachers during a special prayer day in Mashuru town, Kajiado county. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Kajiado County Knut Secretary Erick Kolingo has urged the government to find a lasting solution to school unrest across the country. 

At the same time, teachers and parents have been challenged to play an active role in guiding the learners to ensure they remain focused on achieving their academic goals.

Speaking in Mashuru town, Kajiado county, during a special prayer day for teachers, Kolingo said the wave of school unrest has raised concerns over the safety of learning institutions and the well-being of learners.

He called for enhanced security measures in schools to prevent the destruction of property and ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

"What has been going on in our country is devastating, until will we continue loosing learners through arson in schools?" He posed.

The educators also urged the government to increase capitation, saying the current allocation is insufficient to effectively support learning, school operations, and the growing needs of educational institutions.

The appeal comes as students prepare to break for the mid-term holiday, with teachers emphasizing the need for preventive measures to safeguard schools during period and avert incidents of vandalism and arson.

Kolingo reiterated that education remains a critical pillar of national development and called for greater investment and protection of schools to secure the future of learners.

Meanwhile, as Kenya grapples with a rising wave of school unrest, vandalism and arson attacks, a national debate has emerged over who bears responsibility for the growing crisis in learning institutions. 

The discussion has intensified following disruptions reported in more than 200 schools across the country and tragic incidents such as the fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, which claimed 16 lives. 

The events have renewed concerns about student discipline, school safety and the role of parents in shaping learners' behaviour.

Speaking during the Rhino Charge event in Wamba, Samburu County, President William Ruto argued that responsibility for children's conduct begins at home, saying parents must play a more active role in raising disciplined and responsible citizens.

“Our children are not the responsibility of the government alone. It is first and foremost the responsibility of parents,” the President said, adding that society should stop shifting blame to schools and government institutions whenever learners engage in destructive behaviour. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

School Unrest President William Ruto Capitation Funds Schools Mid-term Holiday
.

Latest Stories

To eat or not to eat? The science and politics of Lake Nakuru fish
To eat or not to eat? The science and politics of Lake Nakuru fish
Rift Valley
By Caroline Chebet
4 hrs ago
In six months: How Ruto's deadlines have failed to match delivery
National
By Standard Team
4 hrs ago
Taita Taveta Sh11 billion steel plant to unlock its iron ore sector
Coast
By Renson Mnyamwezi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

In six months: How Ruto's deadlines have failed to match delivery
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
In six months: How Ruto's deadlines have failed to match delivery
Father's Day: Men speak out on 'silent crisis' of neglect, pressure
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
Father's Day: Men speak out on 'silent crisis' of neglect, pressure
49 Kenyans killed by police this year, lobby group reveals
By Antony Gitonga 4 hrs ago
49 Kenyans killed by police this year, lobby group reveals
To eat or not to eat? The science and politics of Lake Nakuru fish
By Caroline Chebet 4 hrs ago
To eat or not to eat? The science and politics of Lake Nakuru fish
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved