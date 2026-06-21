Government urged to find lasting solution to school unrest

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Teachers during a special prayer day in Mashuru town, Kajiado county. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Kajiado County Knut Secretary Erick Kolingo has urged the government to find a lasting solution to school unrest across the country.

At the same time, teachers and parents have been challenged to play an active role in guiding the learners to ensure they remain focused on achieving their academic goals.

Speaking in Mashuru town, Kajiado county, during a special prayer day for teachers, Kolingo said the wave of school unrest has raised concerns over the safety of learning institutions and the well-being of learners.

He called for enhanced security measures in schools to prevent the destruction of property and ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

"What has been going on in our country is devastating, until will we continue loosing learners through arson in schools?" He posed.

The educators also urged the government to increase capitation, saying the current allocation is insufficient to effectively support learning, school operations, and the growing needs of educational institutions.

The appeal comes as students prepare to break for the mid-term holiday, with teachers emphasizing the need for preventive measures to safeguard schools during period and avert incidents of vandalism and arson.

Kolingo reiterated that education remains a critical pillar of national development and called for greater investment and protection of schools to secure the future of learners.

Meanwhile, as Kenya grapples with a rising wave of school unrest, vandalism and arson attacks, a national debate has emerged over who bears responsibility for the growing crisis in learning institutions.

The discussion has intensified following disruptions reported in more than 200 schools across the country and tragic incidents such as the fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, which claimed 16 lives.

The events have renewed concerns about student discipline, school safety and the role of parents in shaping learners' behaviour.

Speaking during the Rhino Charge event in Wamba, Samburu County, President William Ruto argued that responsibility for children's conduct begins at home, saying parents must play a more active role in raising disciplined and responsible citizens.

“Our children are not the responsibility of the government alone. It is first and foremost the responsibility of parents,” the President said, adding that society should stop shifting blame to schools and government institutions whenever learners engage in destructive behaviour.