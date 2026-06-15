Ol Pejeta to expand scholarship programme, improve school infrastructure

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Ol Pejeta Conservancy currently has 411 students under the scholarship programme. [Courtesy]

More than 100 vulnerable learners could benefit from scholarships next year as Ol Pejeta Conservancy moves to expand its education support programme amid growing demand for secondary school sponsorship across Laikipia and neighbouring counties.

The conservancy, which currently supports 411 students through its scholarship programme, says additional funding will enable it to increase access to education for bright but needy learners, particularly those transitioning from Grade Nine to secondary school.

Ol Pejeta is seeking to raise resources to support an additional 100 students and construct 10 classrooms in schools serving communities around the conservancy.

The appeal was made during a two-day fundraising golf tournament at Nanyuki Sports Club, where corporate partners, golfers and supporters joined efforts to mobilise resources for scholarships, digital literacy programmes and school infrastructure projects.

"We currently have 411 students under our scholarship programme, including 399 secondary school students and 12 in tertiary institutions. We are looking to expand that support because there are many bright learners who are unable to continue with their education due to financial challenges," said Ol Pejeta Conservancy Senior Education Officer Kelvin Gitau.

He noted that many learners completing junior school under the Compe​tency-Based Education (CBE) face uncertainty over their transition to senior school due to the high cost of education.

"There is a Grade Nine learner somewhere today preparing for their end-of-year assessments but worried about where school fees will come from. Our goal is to ensure that such learners are not denied an opportunity to pursue their education because of poverty," he said.

Beyond scholarships, the conservancy is investing in digital literacy programmes aimed at improving learning outcomes in schools. The programme currently reaches 50 schools through the provision of digital learning tools and teacher training.

Gitau said the initiative seeks to equip learners with digital skills while enhancing teachers' capacity to integrate technology into classroom learning.

"We are supporting schools with digital tools and training teachers because technology has become an important part of education. We want learners in rural areas to have the same opportunities as their counterparts elsewhere," he said.

The conservancy also runs conservation education programmes designed to help communities understand the importance of environmental protection and sustainable natural resource management.

According to Gitau, conservation and community development remain the two pillars that guide the organisation's work.

"We want communities to understand the value of conservation and how protecting the environment contributes to their livelihoods and future prosperity," he said.

In addition, the conservancy continues to invest in school infrastructure, including the construction of classrooms, toilets and perimeter fences to create conducive learning environments.

Gitau said schools that have benefited from improved infrastructure have recorded better learning conditions and improved academic performance.

"When students learn in safe and well-equipped environments, we have seen positive changes in their performance and overall school experience," he said.

He expressed optimism that continued partnerships with development partners and well-wishers would enable the conservancy to reach more learners and strengthen education outcomes in the region.

"Education is the seed that we plant today for a brighter future. By investing in children, we are investing in the long-term development of our communities," said Gitau.