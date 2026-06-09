Siaya National Polytechnic drives vocational training as enrollment grows

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Siaya Institute to a National Polytechnic. [Courtesy]

The elevation of Siaya Institute to a National Polytechnic has led to a transformation in technical and vocational education in the county, attracting thousands of learners.

The once modest technical training institution now offers programmes designed to meet the demands of an increasingly competitive labour market.

The institution's Academic Registrar, Julius Oyie, said the student enrollment has increased over the past five years.

"From 3,396 students in 2021 to 7,589 currently, we are looking forward to 9,000 by the end of this year," he said.

The registrar attributes the steady increase to the introduction of modularised training programmes, which have made technical education more flexible and accessible to learners from different backgrounds.

Under the modular system, students can acquire skills progressively and earn qualifications at different levels, allowing them to advance their education or enter the job market with industry-relevant competencies.

The institution currently offers programmes through 11 academic departments, a factor that has broadened opportunities for learners seeking practical and market-driven skills.

For many years, technical and vocational education was often viewed as an alternative for those unable to pursue university education. However, changing labour market demands and government investment in the TVET sector have contributed to a shift in perception, with more students embracing technical training as a pathway to employment and entrepreneurship.

Chief Principal Felix Odhiambo said the focus is on ensuring that every learner is adequately prepared for the realities of the modern workplace.

"We currently offer diverse programmes across 11 departments in key sectors which include engineering, hospitality, agriculture, applied sciences, ICT and business studies," he said.

Eng Felix Odhiambo said that the institution's greatest strength lies in its commitment to practical, hands-on training.

"Our key strength is the emphasis on hands-on training. One of our flagship initiatives is the Dual Training Programme, which integrates classroom learning with industry-based training," he said.

The programme allows students to alternate between classroom instruction and attachment in industries, giving them practical experience and exposure to real work environments before graduation.

Education stakeholders said such initiatives are helping bridge the gap between academic training and industry needs, making graduates more employable and better equipped to start their own enterprises.

The institution has witnessed significant investment in infrastructure, training equipment and learning facilities aimed at supporting competency-based education and improving the quality of training.

The elevation to National Polytechnic status has further enhanced the institution's profile, enabling it to attract students from across the region while expanding opportunities for partnerships with industry and government agencies.

The institution's Council Chair Susan Kilonzo described the elevation as a defining moment in the institution's history.

"The elevation of the institution to National Polytechnic status marked a significant milestone, reflecting both its growth and its critical role in national development," she said.

Prof Kilonzo said that the institution has become an important pillar in the country's efforts to equip young people with practical skills needed to drive economic growth.

"The polytechnic plays a vital role in advancing national priorities such as youth empowerment, industrialisation, and growth of the digital economy," she said.

Beyond education, the institution is increasingly contributing to the local economy. The growing student population has created demand for housing, transport, food services and other businesses, injecting new life into Siaya town and its surrounding areas.

The institution's success mirrors the growing importance of technical and vocational education in Kenya's development agenda. As industries continue to seek skilled technicians, technologists and artisans, TVET institutions are emerging as critical centres for workforce development and innovation.

With enrollment projected to hit 9,000 by the end of the year, expanding academic programmes and a strong emphasis on practical training, the Siaya National Polytechnic is not only changing perceptions about technical education but also shaping the future of thousands of young people.