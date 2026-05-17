Universities turn to global partnerships amid funding crisis

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President William Ruto nad his France counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the University of Nairobi on May 11, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Both public and private universities in the country are increasingly turning to foreign partnerships, donor-backed infrastructure projects and international academic collaborations.

This is as they struggle to survive under mounting financial pressure caused by years of underfunding and dwindling government support.

This is as pressure on higher education financing intensifies, universities are expected to continue seeking international alliances capable of unlocking funding, research opportunities and technological advancement needed to sustain operations and improve academic quality.

The latest institution to pursue an aggressive international expansion strategy is Mount Kenya University (MKU), which recently signed a transformative trilateral cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Post and Telecommunication College and Nanjing Zhongxing Xinyada Information Technology Co., Ltd. in China.

The partnership, signed during a high-level ceremony in China in May 2026, focuses on digital education, cloud computing, vocational training, staff and student exchange programmes, and industry-academia integration aimed at boosting Africa’s digital transformation.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, MKU Vice Chancellor Deogratius Jaganyi said the collaboration would help bridge skills gaps while positioning the university as a regional hub for digital innovation.

“What began as a partnership between two institutions has rapidly grown into a consortium of global partners committed to driving digital growth, skills development, and innovation across Africa,” said Prof Jaganyi.

The deal also includes the establishment of a cloud computing facility at the university, a project expected to strengthen MKU’s technological infrastructure amid growing demand for digital and technology-based learning.

MKU also signed another Memorandum of Understanding with Suzhou Higher Vocational and Technical School focusing on drone simulation technology for sectors such as journalism, security, agriculture and disaster management.

The partnerships reflect a growing trend among Kenyan universities seeking survival through international collaborations as public funding to higher education institutions continues to shrink despite rising student enrolment and operational costs.

Public universities in particular have faced severe financial strain over the past decade, with delayed capitation, ballooning wage bills, stalled infrastructure projects and mounting debts threatening operations.

Several universities have struggled to pay staff salaries on time, while others have reduced programmes, frozen recruitment and introduced austerity measures to remain afloat. MKU Vice Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi (Left) with Prof.Zhang Leiting, VC Zhejiang Post and Telecommunication College, China, after signing a collaboration agreement on May 15, 2026. [Courtesy].

Recently, the University of Nairobi secured a major Sh4.5 billion Engineering and Science Complex project funded by the French Development Agency and backed by the governments of Kenya and France.

The flagship project, whose concept was initiated in 2015, received renewed momentum following bilateral agreements signed during the State visits of French President Emmanuel Macron.

President William Ruto said by investing in the youth this will make them remain competitive in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

"By reforming our education system, we are empowering young people to keep pace with global trends in science and technology, positioning them as creators and innovators rather than mere consumers," he said.

He added that to advance this vision, Kenya is partnering with France in building the University of Nairobi Science and Engineering Complex. This facility will be a premier research hub for both Kenya and the region.

"Together with President Emmanuel Macron, we engaged with innovators at the University of Nairobi as part of the Africa Forward Summit. Our youth are the present and the future, and we are committed to laying the supportive foundation they need to transform their ideas into solutions for our diverse challenges."

The project is expected to strengthen research, innovation and advanced training in engineering, artificial intelligence, green energy, sustainable chemistry and advanced manufacturing.

During the signing of the architectural design contract for the complex, university officials described the project as a critical intervention that would help the institution strengthen innovation ecosystems and create high-end jobs.

The French government also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting implementation of the project through continued academic and technical cooperation.

Education analysts say foreign-funded collaborations are increasingly becoming lifelines for Kenyan universities grappling with financial instability and growing global competition in higher education.

The institutions are now aggressively pursuing partnerships in technology, research, renewable energy, health sciences and industrial training to diversify revenue streams and reduce overreliance on exchequer funding.

Experts argue that universities are being forced to rethink traditional financing models as government resources become stretched amid competing national priorities.

The collaborations are also helping universities modernize infrastructure, access advanced technologies and align training programmes with emerging global labour market demands.