State allocates Sh1b for construction of Kabarnet College

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Defence CS Soipan Tuya, before the Committee on Appointments at the Mini Chambers, County Hall, Nairobi. August 1, 2024. [File, Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has confirmed that Sh1 billion has been allocated to construct Kabarnet University College in Baringo County.

Ms Tuya said that the funds will support the establishment of the university, a constituent of Moi University.

Tuya was speaking during the university’s groundbreaking ceremony at Kabarnet High School.

The CS was accompanied by her Gender counterpart, Hannah Cheptumo, Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala, among other leaders.

The Kabarnet University College admitted its first cohort of students in September at Moi Teacher College in Seretunin following a protracted disagreement on location.

Tuya said that President William Ruto has been consistent in stating the need to support the vision of the country’s second president, the late Daniel Moi, for being selfless and establishing a university in Uasin Gishu.

In return, she said, despite the push and pull, the President has spearheaded the establishment of the university in Baringo.

“We appreciate Moi’s vision and the selflessness he demonstrated. He would have established Moi University in Kabarnet, but because he was a selfless leader, he decided to establish it in Uasin Gishu,” the CS said.

Education, she said, remains one of the most powerful foundations for personal transformation, national development, and global competitiveness.

“The groundbreaking ceremony underscores the government’s steadfast commitment to expanding access to quality, inclusive education across regions in the country,” she added.

Being a science-based university, Tuya encouraged youths to choose STEM subjects.