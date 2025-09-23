Kabarnet University College admits the first batch of 503 students

Baringo Moi Teachers College. [File, Standard]

Kabarnet University has admitted its first batch of 503 students, who began learning at the Moi Teachers Training College in Seretunin on Thursday.

Another 145 students are expected at the newly established university this week.

Residents couldn’t hide their joy as they welcomed the first cohort to the institution despite a court case objecting to the relocation of the teachers' college students pending in court.

Ngetich Orosh, Seretunin resident, said that the institution will open up Baringo for new opportunities in businesses and create job opportunities for many.

He stated that having a university in the area was phenomenal, as the transformation set ought to have been established during the post-colonial era.

“We demonstrated years ago, demanding that Moi Teachers be upgraded to university, now it's here with us, for us it's joy, we are embracing it, it’s a dream come true,” he added.

Orosh regretted that for years, the area had been lagging without an institution, unlike other counties.

He stated that the locals will get access to education, saving on the cost of accommodations.

“We received this with both hands, we thank God that the university has landed home, we see transformation already in terms of development,” he added.

Orosh said that it was an opportunity to expose the community to multiculturalism and should be taken as a challenge to shun retrogressive beliefs.

Kiptoo Kibet, one of the champions of the university, said that he, along with others, worked since 2013 to make sure that the university was in Baringo.

Kibet said that having an institution was a game-changer in the region, something that should be guarded jealously.

He stated it was a win-win situation as it would lead to money circulation and stabilize the economy of Baringo.

“Our only wish is for the university to create job opportunities,” he added.

He stated that the locals have invested a lot in the creation of a university, with others ready to surrender their homes for rental services.

He added that locals took it upon themselves and installed a signpost of the university at Seretunin and uprooted the one written MTTC and erected at Talai.

On Saturday, parents with learners at Talai Secondary School were allowed to go to school to collect their learners.

Form Four students were transferred to Kituro Secondary with the other classes distributed across schools in Baringo Central, such as Pemwai, Tabagon, Tenges, and Oinabmoi.