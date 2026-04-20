KeMU VC urges government to rescind decision on scholarships for students in private varsities

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KeMU Vice Chancellor Prof Kobia Ataya giving his speech during the 24th graduation ceremony. [File, Standard]

After the government announced it had stopped awarding scholarships to students in private varsities, Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) VC Prof John Ataya wants the decision reversed.

Prof Ataya said the university, which is run by the Methodist Church in Kenya (MCK), has students who depend on the government for financial assistance to complete their studies, because many are financially vulnerable.

He said the withdrawal of scholarships for students in private varsities will affect their academic progression, hence the need for the decision to be rescinded.

Ataya said all students in both public and private varsities belonged to the government; thus, no one should be discriminated against when it comes to financial assistance.

"Even though KeMU is a private university, the students are all Kenyans and will serve in Kenyan institutions upon graduation. Whether a student is in a public or private university, the government is responsible for all of them; they are all citizens," he said.

He said, "I am appealing to the government to reconsider, because you cannot discriminate against some by assisting some and leaving others out. If it has already made that decision, it should be rescinded."

Ataya said its graduates, including the nine cohorts it has graduated from its School of Medicine and Pharmacy so far, have been serving in public hospitals, and others, hence the need for the scholarships to continue.

He said just like parents and guardians have been paying fees for students at the varsity, the government was also sponsoring some.

"They should continue the HELB, so should be the grants by the government, for students to learn smoothly," he added.

The VC said KeMU had made great steps to secure scholarships.

"In our 2026-2027 (financial year), we have a budget for scholarships, so that no student drops out. We are doing everything we can to assist financially vulnerable students," he said, adding that partners in the US had also committed to offering more scholarships.

At the same time, Ataya said the President William Ruto administration had committed to settling part of the money it owes the institution.

He said the government had supported students to enrol at the institution, but it had not paid the full expected fee amount.

He said the varsity was part of the Methodist Church in Kenya, leaders who were recently hosted by President Ruto at State House, where a commitment was made to pay it part of the debt.

"The president said they will pay part of the fees, so that the university does not go down. We are not asking for something extraordinary; it is something the government has agreed they owe us."

Asked about the total debt, Ataya said, "Sh2b is slightly less than half of the amount."