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Young learners display on stage key CBE pillars principles

By Purity Mwangi | Apr. 16, 2026
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Koffi Ananne from Oriwo Boys High School in Nyanza presents a solo dance during the 64th Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kagumo Teachers College. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

The Kenya National Drama and Film Festival has captured the transition of the education system from the 8-4-4, with learners showcasing the need to learn and grow holistically while using challenges they face to solve their problems.

Young learners from Diligent Willz Academy in Mombasa demonstrated their skills in their play Gari la Kuchezea. 

When children break a toy car into pieces during a party in school, the owner is inconsolable. The boy responsible is remorseful, with learners saying they were scrambling for it to play.

The parents of the two boys are called to the school. While the parent of the responsible learner offers to buy a new toy, the boy demands a toy similar to the broken one as it was a birthday present.

It is in resolving this conflict that grades 4, 5, 6 learners opt to make a new toy using locally available resources that include old plywood, timber and paint.

They end up making even a better one that accommodates a driver and, after online research in their computer room and their teacher's phone, a modernised  toy car. 

In their purple and white costumes, the learners demonstrate the ned for collaboration and teamwork in exploring talent in the Competency Based Education system.

The school director and script writer, William Osore, said the play was bringing to the stage innovation using affordable resources.

"The car was a symbol of a created problem, helping a learner to seek a solution. The parent can save money as the learner is able to innovate and come up with a toy through use of technology and creativity," he said

Osare said the play reveals the need for proper communication, recycling resources, teamwork and forgiveness.

In another performance, the audience was left in stitches as Wicliffe Muthomi, a 15-year-old from Chuka Boys in Tharaka Nithi, brought on stage a comedy by the name Tomboa Siri.

The piece is about current affairs, connecting the old generation with the new generation.

The boy, in his red and white, told his audience that his teacher has been advising him to apply face cream regularly to shine. He interprets this to mean to have a "bright future".

This comedy brought to the stage the real life issues and how a common person interprets complicated issues.

Off the stage, the boy said his dream is becoming a doctor and a comedian, and urged parents to support talents as is part of education.

The school principal, Nelson Muruthi, appreciated the boy's talent. "Parents should allow their children to explore their talents and pathways as included in CBE," he said.

His trainer Bonface Asige noted that Muthomi is an extraordinary performer who can adapt to any changes on the stage and be able to communicate with his audience.

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Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 8-4-4 System Competency Based Education Diligent Willz Academy
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