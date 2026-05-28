Women MPs calls for moral renewal and ethical leadership

Audio By Vocalize

Women legislators join in a selfie after the National Prayer Breakfast Women Convocation on May 27, 2026. [Courtesy]

Women legislators have called for a national conversation on character, ethical leadership and patriotism, saying Kenya’s future depends not only on constitutional reforms but also on personal values and moral responsibility.

Reading a communique from the National Prayer Breakfast Women Convocation attended by First Lady Rachel Ruto and women parliamentarians in Nairobi, during this year's prayer breakfast, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi said the country was facing a moral crisis that could only be addressed through integrity, accountability and renewed civic values.

Elachi said leaders, young people, religious groups and civil society representatives who participated in a dialogue dubbed “Voices of Kenya, Our Nation, Our Future” agreed that the greatest challenge facing the country today is the erosion of character.

“For the first time, we had a conversation where we realized the biggest challenge that we have as a country is character,” said Elachi.

The MP said participants in the forum, including Law Society of Kenya Chairman Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo, Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama, Bishop David Oginde, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, KEPSA Chairperson Mwangi and human rights officials, agreed that national healing and governance reforms must begin with ethical conduct.

“And we agreed, all of us, that character is not in the Constitution. It is in the Bible, that it is something we grew up with. Therefore, the Constitution now comes in to guide you in your character,” she said.

Elachi noted that young people who attended the dialogue called for continuous national engagement and civic education, arguing that youth inclusion would strengthen governance, employment opportunities and public participation.

“The youth inclusion and civic participation will help us and take us through better governance. It will expand employment, mentorship opportunities and increased engagement with the Constitution, legislation and public policy processes,” she said.

The leaders also resolved that patriotism, accountability and inclusivity were necessary to rebuild trust and social cohesion ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We agreed that patriotism and national healing is paramount to all of us. If we want to rebuild our patriotism, we must have inclusion, accountability and equitable opportunities,” Elachi stated. First Lady Rachel Ruto joins Women legislators during the National Prayer Breakfast Women Convocation on May 27, 2026. [PBU]

The meeting further raised concern over rising cases of gender-based violence and femicide, which participants linked to weakening family and social values.

“On the issue of gender-based violence, we agreed that while governments must ensure preventive interventions and survivor-centered approaches, it is all of us as families, and that is why character is very critical,” she said.

Elachi warned that violence and loss of empathy were increasingly affecting Kenyan families and urged churches, parents and communities to play a greater role in shaping values among young people.

“The church must also come in, because everyone felt the spirit of killing each other. Every family is worried and scared,” she said.

As part of the resolutions reached during the dialogue, women MPs and stakeholders called for Parliament, faith-based organisations, schools and civil society groups to promote civic education, patriotism and constitutional literacy through sustained public awareness programmes.

Elachi lamented that values once taught through patriotic songs and community upbringing had gradually disappeared, leaving young people vulnerable to negative influences.

“All the young people blamed us that today that patriotism is not there. The environment they are in and what they consume is what indeed they will give out,” she said.

She urged Kenyans to refocus on a shared national vision centered on dignity, unity and service to others.

“There is need to refocus ourselves to a vision beyond us, a vision beyond politics, ensuring that we are one,” Elachi added.