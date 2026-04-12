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Kabare Girls: 'Going Viral' expose digital pressure and identity crisis

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 12, 2026
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 Kabare Girls high school student performs a narrative titled 'Viral' at the Kenya National Drama and Film festival on April 12, 2026. [KICD]

In a powerful and humorous yet deeply reflective narrative titled 'Viral', Kabare Girls used the stage to unpack the growing influence of social media on learners, exposing the silent pressures of digital validation, identity struggles and the widening gap between rural and urban experiences.

Set against the backdrop of a remote village with no internet connectivity, the story follows a young girl raised by her grandmother, whose life takes a dramatic turn after joining a modern boarding school.

Her transition from a simple, offline upbringing into a hyper-connected environment is anything but smooth.

“In our village there is no network, therefore no internet, social media… that is the kind of environment that I was raised in,” she narrates. But upon joining her new school, reality hits hard. “That was not transition, it was a thunder shock that requires special insurance cover immediately.”

Through Viral, Kabare Girls remind audiences that while the internet offers a platform for visibility, true worth is not measured by likes or views, but by character, purpose and self-belief. In a world obsessed with trends, the play challenges learners to ask: at what cost do we seek to be seen?

The performance cleverly uses satire to highlight social inequality. While other students arrive in school accompanied by affluent parents and expensive cars, she walks in with her grandmother.

“If one wanted to go viral they only needed to take a video of themselves dancing and post it on the internet,” she observes.

Feeling left out and eager to belong, she secretly accesses the computer lab and attempts to upload content.

“I would peep and watch how they uploaded… and when I compared mine to theirs, I felt my life was different,” she admits.

However, her attempt to “go viral” takes an unexpected turn when she mistakenly uses a teacher’s account.

What follows is a chaotic and humiliating moment as inappropriate content begins to stream publicly. “Mwalimu, this is very unprofessional, ni pabaya!” flashes across the screen, exposing her actions to the entire school.

“Indeed I had gone viral but in a very shameful way,” she confesses.

The incident becomes a turning point, not just for the character, but for the audience. Through embarrassment and consequences, the play highlights the dangers of digital misuse, lack of supervision, and the desperate need for validation among young people.

One of the most prominent is digital inequality the stark contrast between learners with access to technology and those without. The play questions whether the digital world is truly inclusive or if it deepens existing social divides.

In trying to fit into a new environment, the protagonist loses sight of who she is. Her desire to belong pushes her into actions that compromise her integrity. This reflects a broader reality where many young people feel pressured to curate idealized versions of themselves online.

While computers are meant for learning, the play shows how easily they can become tools of distraction when guidance is lacking. It calls for stronger digital literacy and responsible use of online platforms among students.

From a moral perspective, Viral underscores the importance of authenticity and self-acceptance. The protagonist learns that not every space is meant for everyone, and that one should not seek validation from platforms that do not reflect their true identity.

“I decided never to post myself to the society that I do not belong to,” she concludes.

Secondly, the play emphasizes responsibility in the use of technology. The internet, while powerful, can quickly turn against its users if misused. What begins as harmless curiosity can escalate into public embarrassment or even long-term consequences.

Lastly, the narrative highlights the need for empathy within school environments. Students from different backgrounds bring diverse experiences, and instead of exclusion, there is a need for understanding and support.

After a week of shame, the protagonist regains her footing, wiser and more self-aware. Her journey serves as a cautionary tale for a generation navigating the complex world of digital expression.

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