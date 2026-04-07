Battle of Titans as students tackle societal issues at drama festival

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Jamhuri High School perform a creative cultural dance titled Gor Mahia at the Nairobi Region Film and Drama Festival on March 22, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Thousands of learners from across the country will explore some of the most pressing social issues shaping the nation during the 2026 Kenya National Drama and Film Festival.

Through plays, choral verses, narratives and cultural dances, students interrogate national conversations, challenge societal norms and showcase their artistic talents.

Fesbeth High School is expected to stage a compelling play titled The 4th Wiseman during the ongoing festival in Nyeri. Produced by Oliver Minishi and directed by Edwin Simiyu and Beverlyn Wanjala, the play follows a bright yet selfless student known as The 4th Wiseman, who chooses honesty over personal gain.

Although he is not a candidate, the student remains in school to help others revise for national examinations. Upon discovering mobile phones secretly charging for use in exam malpractice, he reports the matter to examination officials, leading to the dismissal of the headteacher and his own expulsion.

Back on the streets where he was once rescued, The 4th Wiseman empowers vulnerable children by teaching them how to make soap, helping them abandon drug abuse and start a small business, which eventually earns them recognition and scholarships to continue their education.

The play shows that integrity and honesty drive personal and societal transformation. Even when doing the right thing is difficult, it fosters fairness, justice, and accountability.

Another key lesson is that education and empowerment transform lives; teaching street children skills and supporting small businesses helps vulnerable youth escape poverty and drug abuse.

Riara Springs Girls High School’s play The Golden Key tells the story of Stacy, a student from Mukuru Sinai slum who challenges systemic exploitation when she attempts to tell the authentic story of her community. Riara Springs Girls with a play, The Golden Key, during the Nairobi Region Drama and Film Festival Gala at Dagoretti High School. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The play unfolds through a mock court trial, where Stacy is accused of wrongdoing, before shifting into flashbacks revealing the hardships of slum life, including poverty, fire disasters and the trauma experienced by her blind sister.

The play interrogates inequalities between privileged elites and marginalised communities while questioning who benefits from maintaining silence about social injustice.

Similarly, Precious Blood Riruta’s play The Letter Box tackles parental neglect and its devastating impact on children’s emotional development, highlighting how the absence of parental affection can lead to emotional isolation, social withdrawal and long-term psychological struggles.

Another production expected to attract attention is Vihiga High School’s Grace in the Gutter, exploring the tension between education systems and emerging technological passions among learners.

The play follows Antony Amlyoto, a student contemplating leaving school after realising his interest in robotics and computer programming is not nurtured in the traditional education framework.

Beyond individual struggles, several productions tackle societal issues. Gender-based violence remains a dominant theme, reflecting national conversations about protecting women and girls.

Body shaming also emerges as a recurring topic, resonating with learners facing pressure related to appearance and identity, which can lead to low self-esteem, bullying and school dropout.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) says the festival demonstrates how creative arts are central to modern education under the Competency-Based Education(CBE).

KICD Director Charles Ong’ondo said the event showcases learners’ strengths, passions and talents beyond the classroom. “This is learning away from the classroom, where learners exhibit their strengths, interests and passion,” he said, adding that the institute has digitised performances to preserve cultural heritage.

This year’s festival, themed Bold Storytellers, Digital Stages: Driving Kenya’s Development through Theatre and Film, brings top-performing schools from regional competitions to compete nationally.

Educators and adjudicators say many productions reflect concerns about corruption, ethical leadership and responsible governance. “Issues are explored symbolically through schools, families and fictional communities where authority figures face moral dilemmas, mirroring real-life leadership challenges,” said Albert Barasa, director of play at Aviation College.