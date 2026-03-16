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Prof Julius Nyabundi reappointed as KNEC chair

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 16, 2026
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KNEC Chairman Prof. Julius Nyabundi during launch of Educational Assessment Resource Centre on July 4, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard] 

President William Ruto has reappointed Professor Julius Nyabundi as the non-executive chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) for a four-year term beginning March 13.

His reappointment is expected to provide continuity as KNEC continues to implement major reforms in Kenya’s evolving education system.

Prof Nyabundi was first appointed to the position in July 2022 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During his tenure as chairperson, KNEC has overseen several milestones in the transformation of national assessments.

The council has been at the centre of implementing the Competency Based Assessment (CBA) framework under the 2-6-3-3-3 education system, marking a shift from the

traditional single summative examination model to continuous learner assessment.

One of the major milestones during Nyabundi’s leadership was the release of results for the first cohort of Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) candidates in December 2025.

The examinations were taken by more than 1.1 million Grade 9 learners, marking the completion of the junior school phase under the CBC system.

KNEC has also expanded the digitisation of examination processes, including the introduction of electronic examinations for teacher education programmes in 2022.

The council has been implementing the KNEC E-Assessment System (KEAS), a web-based platform designed to improve efficiency, reliability and accessibility in assessment management.

In efforts to enhance examination security, the council has adopted technology for tracking question papers and candidate scripts, while also personalising the Kenya Certificate

of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers.

These reforms are aimed at safeguarding the integrity of national examinations and curbing malpractice.

The council has also strengthened the administration of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for Grade Six learners, with results uploaded to the CBA portal

to improve accessibility for learners, teachers and parents.

Under Nyabundi’s tenure, KNEC has embarked on establishing the Research, Innovation and Educational Assessment Resource Centre (RIEARC), aimed at promoting research and innovation in educational assessment.

The council has also rolled out its 2023–2027 strategic plan, focusing on digital transformation, quality assessment reforms, institutional governance and improved service delivery.

Another key initiative has been the move toward printing national examination papers locally to reduce costs, enhance sustainability and reduce reliance on overseas printing.

Prof Nyabundi, a full professor of horticulture since 1998, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and a Master’s degree in Agronomy from the University of Nairobi, as well as a

PhD in Agricultural Ecology from the University of California, Davis in the United States.

Before joining KNEC, he served as Vice-Chancellor of Maseno University and previously as Principal of Murang’a University of Technology between 2014 and 2016.

He has also held leadership roles in several institutions, including the African Institute for Capacity Development, the Inter-University Council for East Africa and the Federation of Kenya Employers.

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