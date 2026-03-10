KNEC opens KCSE registration for 8-4-4 candidates

Audio By Vocalize

KNEC CEO David Njengere says since the education system is transitioning to Curriculum-Based Education and Training, there will be no other chance for KCSE exams after 2027. [File, Standard]

With just two years remaining before Kenya fully transitions from the 8-4-4 education system, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has opened a registration window for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

The move offers a crucial opportunity for thousands of Kenyans who may have dropped out of school or failed to attain the grades they desired in previous examinations to sit the test again before the system officially ends in 2027.

In a notice issued on Friday, KNEC announced that individuals who previously sat the KCSE examination can register as either full repeaters or partial repeaters for the 2026 KCSE examinations.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere, said the registration began on February 16 and will close on March 31, 2026, after which the portal will be shut and no further entries will be accepted.

“The registration of candidates wishing to sit for the 2026 KCSE examination commenced on February 16 and will end on March 31, 2026,” said Dr Njengere.

The opportunity comes at a time when the government is gradually phasing out an education system that has been in place since 1986, and replacing it with the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) framework.

The final cohort of learners under the 8-4-4 system, who are currently in Form Three, are expected to sit their KCSE examinations next year.

Njengere said the move is intended to accommodate individuals who may have dropped out of school or missed the examination due to various personal, financial or social challenges over the years.

“Since the education system in the country is transitioning to Curriculum-Based Education and Training, there will be no other chance for the exams after next year. The opportunity is for those who dropped out of school or did not sit for the exams due to different challenges spanning from 1986,” he said.

Under the new guidelines, candidates registering as full repeaters must enroll for at least seven subjects. Those who meet this requirement will receive a mean grade and be issued with an official KCSE certificate upon completion of the examination.

“Heads of institutions must declare all repeaters registering for the KCSE examination in their institutions at the point of registration to avoid pending of results due to failure to provide the information,” Njengere said.