KNEC train examiners for KJSEA and KCSE

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has opened applications for examiner training ahead of this year's national examinations.

Training for the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will run between March and April 2026, combining online learning with mandatory residential sessions.

Only shortlisted applicants will pay the fee, with payment details communicated through an SMS and via the application portal.

"The training fee will only be paid by the shortlisted applicants who will be notified on how to make payments through a text message and via the application portal," KNEC noted.

Qualified examiners will thereafter be engaged to mark KJSEA and KCSE papers, though completion of training does not guarantee deployment, with selection based on personnel needs for each paper.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere urged teachers to apply through the KNEC examiners' portal, cautioning that competition would be stiff.

"The training slots are limited and only qualified teachers or tutors who have presented all the required documents will be shortlisted on a first-come-first-served basis," noted Njengere.

For KJSEA, KNEC invited applications from tutors in English, Kiswahili, Mathematics, Kenya Sign Language, Integrated Science, Agriculture, Social Studies, Christian Religious Education (CRE), Islamic Religious Education (IRE), Creative Arts and Sports and Pre-Technical Studies.

KCSE examiner vacancies cover Kiswahili Insha, Lugha and Fasihi, Mathematics, IRE, Home Science, Computer Studies Practical, French, German and Arabic.

To qualify, applicants must hold at least a Diploma in Education, have a minimum of three years' teaching experience and be registered with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) or the Public Service Commission (PSC).

They must also be 50 years old or below, free of disciplinary action and recommended by their head of institution.

The council also encouraged tutors from teachers' training colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to apply for KJSEA papers in Computer Studies, Art, Music, Home Science, Woodwork, Metalwork and Building Construction.

Applicants with existing CP2 portal accounts can log in using their credentials, while those who have forgotten their passwords can reset them using their registered mobile numbers.

New users must create accounts and follow system prompts to access the application dashboard.