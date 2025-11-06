CS Ogamba refutes senior school fees hike claims

Education CS Julius Ogamba speaking during launch of 2025 National Examinations. [Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has dismissed reports of an impending increase in boarding fees for Extra-County and County secondary schools when the first cohort of CBC students transitions to Senior Secondary in 2026.

A document released earlier in the week titled “Guidelines for the Implementation of Senior Secondary School Education” had indicated that all secondary schools would charge a uniform annual tuition fee of Sh53,554; the amount currently paid in national schools.

For now, Extra-County schools pay Sh45,554, while County schools pay Sh40,554, meaning the proposed uniform fee structure would have raised costs in those two categories.

The proposal sparked concerns among parents and school heads over affordability on social media platforms.

However, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba on Thursday denied that any revision to school fees had been approved.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media to the effect that boarding fees payable by learners in public senior schools has been revised upwards. Parents, learners and the general public are hereby notified that there has been no revision of boarding fees, or any other fees, payable by learners,” Ogamba said in a statement.

He added that the government will continue to provide capitation to all public secondary schools at the current rate of Sh22,244 per learner annually.