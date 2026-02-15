Ship simulator to boost blue economy skills

Audio By Vocalize

From Right, MKU founder and Board Chairman Prof Simon Gicharu, KICD Director Prof.Charles Ong'ondo and Captain Edwin Kamau during commissioning of ship bridge simulator at MKU's Malindi Maritime Academy, Kilifi. [Courtesy]

Malindi Maritime Academy has commissioned a Sh30 million state-of-the-art ship bridge simulator.

A floodship project of Mount Kenya University, will mark a major step in strengthening Kenya’s maritime training capacity and positioning the country to better tap into the largely underdeveloped Blue Economy.

The high-tech facility is designed to replicate real-life ship bridge operations, giving trainees hands-on exposure to navigation, vessel handling, safety management and emergency response under different sea and weather conditions.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo said the simulator aligns with Kenya’s shift towards practical, skills-based learning.

“Facilities like this bridge simulator are critical in ensuring learners acquire hands-on competencies that meet industry demands. We encourage institutions to invest in such infrastructure to support quality training under the competency-based framework,” Prof. Ong’ondo said.

He further said the facility sets the model for training in a sector that offers wide opportunities, including technical skills.

‘’We are excited about what we saw. This is the direction our country should take so that our learners can get opportunities to be engaged, to be empowered to be ethical as they leave school,” he said.

John Njenga Muhia, Centre Director said the simulator mirrors the complexity of modern maritime operations, allowing cadets to train in a controlled but highly realistic environment.

“The facility will significantly enhance competency-based training and produce graduates who are ready for both local and international maritime jobs,” he said.

He noted that the investment responds to the growing demand for skilled maritime professionals as global shipping and marine logistics continue to expand.

Muhia added that the institution is seeking formal recognition of the simulator by relevant regulatory and accreditation bodies to allow it to be fully integrated into certified maritime training programmes.

“Our goal is to have this simulator recognised as a standard training facility so that our cadets can train locally and be competitive globally. It demonstrates commitment to the blue economy and to producing highly skilled maritime professionals,” he said.

The institution is equipped with Wärtsilä navigational simulators, regarded as market-leading solutions in maritime simulation technology.

The systems are engineered to deliver highly realistic training experiences, covering a wide range of maritime scenarios using authentic equipment replicas.

They support both traditional classroom instruction and immersive virtual learning, offering flexibility for instructors and students.

“The installation of these simulators aligns perfectly with the institution’s commitment to providing world-class education, producing graduates who are fully prepared for international maritime standards,” Muhia said.

In November last year, the university signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to enhance training capacity and respond to the global shortage of skilled seafarers.

The MoU was signed by MKU Founder and Chairman Prof. Simon Gicharu and Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy President Dr Yasser Al Wahedi.

“This partnership underscores MKU’s commitment to providing world-class maritime education and positioning Kenya as a leader in the Blue Economy,” Prof. Gicharu said.

“By working with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, we will equip our students with the skills and expertise required to thrive in the international maritime industry.”

Prof Gicharu noted that since its inception, the academy has trained numerous seafarers and steadily expanded its programmes from basic STCW courses to more advanced and competitive maritime qualifications, reinforcing Kenya’s ambitions in the Blue Economy.

"Strategically located along the Indian Ocean, the MKU Maritime Academy in Malindi is well placed to support national priorities in shipping, port services and marine logistics, while reducing the cost of training Kenyan seafarers abroad," he said.