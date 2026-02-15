New bridge simulator to boost seafarers' training in Malindi

Audio By Vocalize

Mount Kenya University Malindi Maritime Academy in Kilifi County. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s maritime training has received a boost following the installation of a Sh30 million bridge simulator at the Mount Kenya University Malindi Maritime Academy in Kilifi County.

Officials from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), led by Chief Executive Prof Charles Ongodo and Council Chairman Simon Gicharu, who visited the facility, said it sets the model for training in a sector that offers wide opportunities, including technical skills.

‘’We are excited about what we saw and want to take this opportunity as KICD to commend MKU. This is the direction our country should take so that our learners can get opportunities to be engaged, to be empowered to be ethical as they leave school,” Prof Ongodo said.

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Planning and Institutional Advancement, Prof Peter Kirira, said the maritime industry remains the backbone of global trade and economic connectivity, with seafarers at its core.

“Our academy’s work supports Kenya’s blue economy and the Vision 2030 goals by building maritime human capacity,” said Prof Kirira.

He observed that modern training facilities include multi-functional desktop classrooms, which are versatile tools in both navigation simulator mode and the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System mode.

Independent maritime consultant and former General Secretary Andrew Mwangura of the Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK) said the bridge simulator is a vital declaration of intent.

“As Kenya strives to harness its vast blue economy, this investment marks a crucial pivot from ambition to actionable preparation,” Mwangura said.

“At a time when global maritime operations are defined by advanced technology and stringent safety standards, such a facility signals that Kenya is finally equipping its youth with the tools to compete and lead.”

The former SUK boss said the simulator’s importance is amplified by its alignment with international maritime regulations, even as the industry increasingly prioritises competency-based learning, risk assessment, and sound decision-making under pressure.