The Standard

2026 exam registration to begin next week, Education Ministry says

By Lewis Nyaundi | Feb. 13, 2026
Kakamega Hill School ,Junior school assessment candidates wait to start their exams in their examination room on October 27, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The national registration for the 2026 examinations will commence next week, the Education Ministry has announced.

Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will begin the KCSE, KJSEA and KPSEA examinations on Monday to run within the timelines provided.

According to the CS, Registration for KPSEA will run from February 16 and close on March 16, while KCSE registration will begin on the same date and end on March 31.

On the other hand, registration for KJSEA will start later on March 2 and also close on March 31.

More to follow…

