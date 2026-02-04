Bus project to bridge digital divide among public primary school students

Asha Makana, Founder of Code Yetu, which has partnered with the Digi Ai Bus to train children on Coding and AI, during the launch of the initiative. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Public primary school learners in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties are set to benefit from a new mobile digital learning initiative.

This follows the Kings Rugby Development Academy (KRDA) launch of the DIGI-AI Bus that will bridge the digital divide by providing hands-on access to computers and the internet. It will as well as basic digital skills, particularly for learners in underserved communities.

The DIGI-AI BUS initiative will fast-track learners’ readiness for the global digital economy by delivering hands-on ICT training, digital literacy, and access to online educational resources.

The bus will be stationed at various public primary schools in Nairobi and Kiambu counties, teaching learners digital, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics skills.

The KRDA has partnered with the Atlas Foundation UK for the past 10 years to develop underprivileged children in Kenya through rugby.

Kings Rugby Development Academy Co-founder and CEO James McGreevy said the DIGI-AI Bus is equipped with computers, internet connectivity and AI-driven learning software aligned to the Competency-Based Education.

“This will enable learners to receive customised lessons based on individual strengths and learning gaps, allowing students to progress at their own pace while remaining in a shared classroom environment,” said McGreevy during the launch on Thursday last week in Nairobi.

Stephen Mlumo, a KRDA beneficiary, lauded the initiative, saying he shares what he learns at the DIGI-AI BUS. KRDA has partnered with Code Yetu to provide digital literacy training in coding and an education section.

Code Yetu Founder Asha Makana noted that the lessons they offer are integrated into the current CBE curriculum, where coding is woven into students’ day-to-day studies, ensuring that as kids learn and can code.