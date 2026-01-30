Why research funding remains a major hurdle for local universities

Vihiga County based Kaimosi Friends University College signboard. [File, Standard]

Funding constraints continue to hamper research output in local universities, prompting renewed calls for institutions to forge strategic partnerships with foreign universities as a way of bridging financial and infrastructural gaps.

The call was evident at Kaimosi Friends University (KAFU) during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vignan University of India, a partnership aimed at strengthening academic collaboration, knowledge exchange and joint research initiatives for both students and lecturers.