Beyond C: TVETs steps in as university dreams fade

Students on a practical lesson on how to properly cut cooper wire during refresher training course on refrigeration & air conditioning for women technicians in Kenya. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

When the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results were released two weeks ago, jubilation filled many homes across the country.

For top performers, the results confirmed dreams of university admission and professional careers. But for over 720,000 who scored a C plain or below, the celebrations were muted.

Of the 993,226 candidates who sat the examination, only 270,715 attained the direct university entry grade of C+ or higher, leaving the majority outside the traditional university pathway.

For many of these learners, the results felt like a dead end, a moment that seemed to define their future. Yet education experts insist that KCSE grades, while important, do not determine destiny.

As thousands of KCSE candidates come to terms with their results, educators say the message is clear: success is no longer defined by one exam or one route, as beyond the C+, there are many roads to a fulfilling and productive future.

Across the country, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions are emerging as lifelines for learners who miss the university cut-off, offering skills-based programs aligned with the job market.

At Kabarak University TVET Institute, deputy director Dr Faith Yator says the institution admits learners of all academic backgrounds, offering courses ranging from engineering and plumbing to beauty therapy.

“Missing the university grade is not the end of life. Even a learner who scored a D or an E still has a chance. TVETs exist to allow everyone to discover and grow their talents,” Dr Yator says.

She explains that learners can begin at entry levels and progress steadily as they acquire skills and experience.

According to Dr Yator, TVET training provides hands-on exposure that equips learners for employment or self-employment.

She also notes that even students who qualify for university admission can benefit from enrolling in short courses as they wait for placement, gaining practical skills early in their careers.

At the Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies (RVIBS), conversations with KCSE graduates increasingly revolve around self-discovery rather than grades.

Patrick Mwai, who oversees Growth, Innovation and Technology at RVIBS, believes many learners struggle not because they failed, but because they never discovered where their strengths lie.

“We encourage learners to start with a career aptitude test. It helps them understand who they are and what they are good at. We have even developed an application that recommends suitable courses and institutions based on a learner’s profile,” Mwai says.

Mwai says failing to attain university entry grades can sometimes be a blessing in disguise, pushing learners towards practical careers that match their abilities.

While many candidates wait until September to join a university, he urges them not to put their lives on hold.

“In that waiting period, a learner can complete up to three short courses, each lasting three months. That is time well invested,” he says.

According to Mwai, most university programs have equivalent courses in TVET institutions, with the main difference being the level of training and duration.

RVIBS director John Gitau agrees, noting that career misalignment remains one of the biggest challenges facing young people.

“Many learners end up in courses that frustrate them because they never understood their career paths. KCSE results are not a verdict on one’s future. Everyone has a starting point, and success comes at different times,” Gitau says.

Gitau says any learner who has completed KCSE qualifies for TVET training, regardless of the grade attained.

“An E grade does not mean failure. It only means the learner may not thrive in theory-heavy environments. Many of these learners excel in technical and hands-on careers,” he added.

He encourages KCSE graduates awaiting further studies to enrol in short courses that allow them to earn income while building experience in their dream careers.

To support informed decision-making, RVIBS has developed an online career guidance portal designed to help learners identify paths best suited to their skills and interests.