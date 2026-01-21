Tea firms award scholarships to 20 bright students

Parents and students during Grade 10 admission at Kisumu Day and Boarding High School. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Browns Plantations has awarded scholarships to 20 students for the 2026–2028 academic cycle.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder bright learners from continuing their education.

Each scholarship, valued at Sh50,000 per student over three years, represents a total investment of Sh3 million, enabling the recipients to pursue senior secondary education without disruption.

"Education changes families, communities, and futures. Through this scholarship, we are investing not just in individual students, but in entire communities. Opportunity starts here," said Browns Plantations Kenya Limited CEO Dushanth Ratwatte.

Most of the beneficiaries attended junior secondary schools built and managed by Browns Plantations, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to nurturing talent within local communities.

Unlike other education programmes by the company, this scholarship is exclusively for children of employees of Browns Plantations Kenya Limited and Finlays Tea Extracts, ensuring their welfare and advancement in education.

“The programme is administered through a Community Trust, co-funded by Browns Plantations (80 per cent) and Finlays (20 per cent), and aims to support social and economic development in Bomet and Kericho counties,” said Ratwatte.

Since its inception in 1989, the Senior Secondary Scholarship programme has supported 606 students, with Browns Plantations Kenya committing Sh56.5 million to date.