Top girl in Njoro risks missing senior school over fees

Joan Cheptoo Kirui, 15, and her mother, Sharon Rutto, at their home in Sosiot village, Njoro, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In the sleepy Sosiot village in Njoro, Nakuru County, 15-year-old Joan Kirui washes utensils outside their mud-walled house on a day she should have been reporting to senior secondary school.

‎Seated a few yards away is her mother Sharon Rutto, watching quietly, her face heavy with anxiety. Every passing hour feels like a door slowly closing in on her daughter’s future

‎"She did well in her Grade Nine examinations, and she was placed at Moi Girls High School Nairobi, but cannot afford to pay the fees. I tried another school and managed to get AIC Morop Girls, but again I failed to raise school fees," Ms Rutto said.

‎Joan a former pupil of Kenana Primary School posted impressive results in the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

Her scores exceeded expectations in most subjects, including English, integrated science, agriculture, social science, Christian religious education and creative arts and sports. She was placed under STEM pathway, aligning with her dream of becoming a doctor

‎"I want to study and one day help my family come out of poverty. If I stay at home, my dream will be shattered," said Joan, her voice trembling.

‎But that dream is now under threat. The fees required at AIC Morop Girls School stands at Sh40,535, excluding uniforms, beddings, personal effects, transport and other necessities pushing the total cost over Sh80,000, an amount far beyond what the family can afford.

‎Rutto a single mother and the sole breadwinner, survives on casual farm labour and laundry work. She also takes care of her late brother’s children.

‎"I have no stable income, I do manual jobs just to get food for the family. Raising school fees is impossible for me," she said.

‎She said that despite applying for bursaries and seeking help from the Njoro NG-CDF and area MP, she has not gotten assistance. The deadline for reporting to school was on January 20, 2026.

‎"My fear is for her future and safety. She is a girl. Staying at home exposes her to dangers like early pregnancy, drugs, bad company and even early marriage. For a 15-year-old to be out of school is very painful," said Rutto.

‎The emotional strain is already taking a toll on Joan.

‎" She cries often and isolates herself. She also complains of stomach pain, I took her to the hospital last week and they said she is developing ulcers. She never had this problem before," her mother said.

‎Beyond academics, Joan is a talented athlete. She excels in long-distance running and field events, having topped her sub-county in 800 metres and high jump last year in the Comprehensive School Sports Association competitions.

‎She narrowly missed regional qualifications at the county level, a setback she believes could be overcome with proper training.

‎"I am good at sports, with support and training, I know I can do better even as I pursue STEM," Joan said.

‎Rutto has now made a public appeal to leaders and well-wishers to intervene and help secure her daughter's future.

‎"I am calling upon Governor Susan Kihika, Women representative Liza Chelule, MP Charity Kathambi, Senator Tabitha Karanja and any leader or person of goodwill to help. They are women leaders, I pray they can empower and support this girl," she said.

‎As days go by Joan's is hopeful that she will complete her education.

‎" I want to be in school like other children, days are moving and I’m afraid I may lose my chance. but I believe someone will help me," said Joan.