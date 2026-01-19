Abandoned by her mother, bright and needy girl risks missing Grade 10 admission

Genevy Anyango during the interview at Rabuor Primary School, Nyando sub-county, on January 19, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Genevy Anyango, a 15-year-old girl, sits pensively on a desk next to the office of the head teacher at Rabuor Primary School as tears rolls down her face.

Abandoned by her mother at a tender age and forced to rely on a guardian, Genevy has not reported to school after failing to secure financial support to transition to Grade 10.

Despite scoring an impressive 55 points out of a possible 72 at the remote school, her future is at a crossroads as she faces the possibility of losing her chance at Moi Girls Nyabohanse in Migori.

“I did my KJSEA at Rabuor Primary School and scored 55 marks. I was called to join Moi Girls Nyabohanse, but I cannot go because I do not have anyone to support me,” Genevy said.

“My mother left me when I was in Grade Six, and since then I have depended on help from my former school head teacher.”

She currently lives with a guardian who is not her relative and struggles to make ends meet. While the guardian offers her food and shelter, meeting her education needs remains a challenge due to an unstable source of income and other family responsibilities.

“My guardian has other children to care for and no stable job,” she said.

“Seeing my friends go to school while I remain behind breaks my heart and discourages me. I am pleading for any support.”

Rabuor Comprehensive School head teacher Dick Awuonda described Genevy as a disciplined and hardworking learner whose future is now uncertain.

“Genevy has been with us from primary school and later joined our junior secondary section in 2023. She performed very well in her assessment, scoring 55 out of 72, and was placed at Moi Girls Nyabohanse,” Awuonda said. “Her story is painful.”

The head teacher said that Genevy was accompanied to the school by her mother, who had been working as a house help in the neighbourhood. The mother later left and has never been traced, leaving the girl in the care of people with no family ties to her.

“Since primary school, it is the teachers and the school administration that have taken care of all her needs,” he said.

“When she came to me crying after receiving her school placement, I was deeply moved and worried that she might drop out.”

Awuonda said that given her background, a boarding school would provide a safer and more stable environment for the learner.

“I am appealing to well-wishers, donors, and education stakeholders to help this girl join Moi Girls Nyabohanse,” he said.

“Senior secondary students reported over a week ago and are now in their second week, yet Genevy is still here with no means to report.”

The head teacher warned that without urgent intervention, the bright learner risks losing a rare opportunity to continue her education.

“She has a promising future and deserves a chance like any other child,” Awuonda said. “I sincerely hope someone will come forward to help her continue her education.”