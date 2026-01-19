Orphan who benefited from Ebenezer scholarship excels in KCSE

Derrik Oyugi scored A in KCSE at Ebenezer B.F. Christian School. [Caleb Kigwara, Standard]

A total orphan nurtured through faith, discipline, and resilience has emerged as a symbol of excellence as Ebenezer B.F. Christian School celebrated outstanding performance by its former learners in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

At the heart of the celebrations was Derrik Oyugi, a beneficiary of the Ebenezer scholarship programme, who scored an exceptional 84 points (Grade A plain) while studying at Maseno School. Supported by the institution from Grade Three, Derrik attributed his remarkable success to God, hard work, discipline, and unwavering faith.

Coming from a humble background and having lost both parents, Derrik credited Ebenezer B.F. Christian School and its Director, Pastor Daniel Ochieng, for not only educating him but also instilling in him values of perseverance, resilience, determination, and self-belief. He now aspires to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Nairobi.

Also celebrated was Elector, another former learner of the institution, who attained an impressive Grade B+ at Bishop Linus School of Girls. She described her academic journey as one marked by perseverance, prayer, and endurance, noting that the KCSE period was both challenging and rewarding. Elector hopes to pursue a Nursing course at the University of Marseille and expressed deep gratitude to the Ebenezer fraternity for the scholarship support that enabled her to complete her studies.

Speaking during the celebrations, the school administration praised the learners and underscored the impact of faith-based holistic education. Mr. Boyatu Kiko, the Head of the Institution, said the results affirm Ebenezer’s commitment beyond classroom instruction.

“These results show that at Ebenezer, we do not only offer education, but we also follow up on our learners and nurture them spiritually, morally, and academically. We are grateful to God for this achievement,” he said.

Mr. Kiko further thanked the school leadership, including headteacher Tukiko, Director Daniel Ochieng, and Madam Director Emma Damaris, for their unwavering support, particularly towards vulnerable learners.

The administration noted that Derrik and Elector are pioneers of the school’s early cohorts, whose consistent excellence from primary through secondary school stands as a testament to the institution’s mission of transforming lives through education, faith, and compassion.