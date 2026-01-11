How schools performed in the KCSE 2025 results

Kenya High School students celebrate the 2025 KCSE results. [Wahito Kanyiri, Standard]

The release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2025 results has once again highlighted sharp contrasts in performance across counties, while reaffirming

the dominance of long-established national schools and the steady rise of several regional and extra-county institutions.

An analysis of top-performing schools per county shows that while elite national schools in Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang’a, Nakuru and Siaya continued to post exceptional mean

scores, many counties also recorded strong performances from county and sub-county schools, reflecting a gradual spread of academic excellence.

Kiambu County once again emerged as a stronghold of academic excellence. Alliance High School topped the county with a mean score of 10.47.

The school produced 128 A plain, 141 A-, 92 B+ and 48 B. Nova Pioneer Tatu Boys High School attained a mean of 10.2 closely followed by Alliance Girls (10.1), Maryhill Girls

(9.90) and Mang’u High School (9.84). Limuru Girls School 9.0301 while Kiambu Kiambu high had 7.4.

These results reaffirm the county’s long-standing reputation as home to some of Kenya’s most competitive national schools.

Murang’a County also posted impressive results, led by Murang’a High School with a mean score of 10.16, while Nairobi County’s Starehe Boys Centre (9.97), Pangani Girls

(9.71), Nairobi School (9.54) and Lenana School (9.49) maintained their strong national standing. Pangani Girls School Principal Dr Millicent Odhiambo and students celebrate KCSE 2025 results at the school on January 10, 2026. [Elvis Ogina Standard]

Others are Nairobi Light Academy Nairobi (9.280, Riara Springs Girls (9.05), Sunshine Secondary (8.93), Moi Forces Academy (8.36), Nairobi Moi Education Centre (8.21) and Buruburu Girls (7.78). Students from Nairobi school take a moment of silence after chief principal Caspal Maina announced the KCSE 2025 results on January 9, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

In Nakuru County, Moi High School Kabarak stood out with an outstanding mean score of 10.6, one of the highest nationally, underlining its consistent academic tradition. The

school also turned to be the best school countrywide in last years examination.

Utumishi Academy (9.4), Anestar Boys High School (9.48) and Nakuru Boys (8.77).

Siaya County continued to shine, with Maranda High School posting a mean score of 10.2, followed closely by St Francis Rang’ala Girls at 9.66, confirming the county’s emergence as a major academic force.

Ng'iya Girls (8.6), St. Mary's School Yala (8.0229), Usenge High School (7.2) and St. Cecilia Aluor Girls (7.1).

Several counties recorded impressive results from regional and county schools. In Homa Bay County, Asumbi Girls High School led with a mean score of 9.78, followed by Agoro

Sare High School (9.39), Mbita High School (9.26) and Oriwo Boys (9.23). The breadth of strong performers points to sustained investment in education across the county. St Teresa's Nyangusu girls school- Kisii, Principal Meble Barasa and students celebrate KCSE 2025 results on January 9, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard].

Bungoma County saw Friends School Kamusinga emerge top with a mean score of 9.34, alongside Lugulu Girls (9.01) and Cardinal Otunga Girls (8.46).

St Patricks Boys Naitiri (8.05), Friends Kimugui Boys High School (7.416), Mitua Girls High-Matunda, Mwiruti Girls High School, St Lukes Boys High School, Moi Girls Kamusinga

School, Matulo Friends Girls Secondary, Sirakaru S.A High, Chesamisi Boys HIgh School, reinforcing Western Kenya’s competitive academic profile. Fesbeth high school teachers and parents celebrate Precious Juma and Collins Juma who scored A- with 76 points in 2025 KCSE results on January 9, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

In Kakamega County, Booker Academy led with 8.83, while established schools such as Butere Girls, Kakamega High School and Musingu High School clustered closely around mean scores slightly above 8.

Others were St Peters' Seminary Mukumu, St Mary's Girls Mumias , Kakamega School, Fesbeth High , Butere Boys, St. Stephen's Kamashia Sec, St. Peters Boys Mumias,

Namagara Secondary School, St. Martha's Mwitoti Secondary. Family and friends celebrate as Charity Imani from Bunyore Girls High School emerged among the top performers in the 2025 KCSE examination after scoring a Grade A (84 points). [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

Vihiga county, Bunyore girls topped the chart with a mean of 9.8, Mudasa Academy (9.03), Chavakali School (8.979), Goibei Girls High School (7.6) Friends School Kaimosi

Boys (7.6), Friends School Mbale (7.3), Mudavadi Girls High Madzuu (7.304) Nyang’ori high School 7.2 and Dr. Maurice Dangana Secondary (6.28).

Kisumu County’s Maseno School delivered a strong performance with a mean score of 9.83, supported by Nyakach Girls (9.07) and Thurdibuoro Secondary (9.02).

Notably, counties historically considered academically marginal also posted standout results. In Garissa County, Bura Secondary School recorded a mean score of 8.85, while

Marsabit County saw ACK St Andrew’s Boys High School post an impressive mean of 9.35.

Nyandarua County’s Kisima Mixed School surprised many with a mean score of 9.94 despite a small candidature, while Nyamira County’s Nyakongo Boys Gesima recorded a strong 9.79.

In Laikipia County, Nanyuki School achieved a mean score of 9.68, while Kitui School led its county with 9.72, reflecting growing competitiveness outside traditional education hubs.

Girls’ schools continued to perform strongly across counties. Kipsigis Girls in Kericho County posted a remarkable mean score of 9.81, Metkei Girls in Elgeyo Marakwet recorded

9.38, while Kabare Girls in Kirinyaga achieved 8.93. These results reinforce the role of girls’ schools in driving national academic performance.

Kolanya Girls, S.A Kolanya high School, St. Cecilia Girls Nangina, Nambale Boys high, St. James Nasewa Secondary all from Busia county posted impressive results

Overall, the KCSE 2025 results paint a picture of national schools remain dominant at the very top, but county and extra-county schools are increasingly narrowing the gap. Momen Academy High School fraternity in Mombasa celebrates Abdurrahman Mohammad, A (84 points) in the KCSE examinations. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Large candidatures in schools such as Asumbi Girls, Maseno School, Nyambaria High School and Lugulu Girls also demonstrate that strong performance is no longer limited to small elite institutions.

Education experts say the spread of top-performing schools across nearly all counties underscores the impact of teacher deployment, infrastructure investment and sustained academic culture.

However, wide variations in mean scores within counties also highlight persistent inequalities that policymakers must address.