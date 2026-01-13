UoN new courses to equip students for global engagement

The chairman of Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies (IDIS) , Prof. Patrick Maluki. [Courtesy,Protocol Hub]

The University of Nairobi has launched a new academic module that will help students better understand how regional bodies work and how they shape politics, trade, and cooperation across continents.

The module, titled Comparative Studies of the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU), is expected to give students practical skills that prepare them for careers in diplomacy, public service, and international relations.

The new module is hosted by the Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies (IDIS) and is designed mainly for master’s students.

It will help learners compare how the EU and AU are organised, how they make decisions, and how they respond to regional and global challenges.

By studying both unions side by side, students will gain clear and useful knowledge that goes beyond theory and can be applied in real-world policy and diplomatic work.

The launch ceremony was held at the University of Nairobi and brought together university leaders, diplomats, scholars, and students.

The Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Jack Odhiambo, said the Faculty is committed to offering programmes that are relevant both locally and globally.

He noted that the new module supports interdisciplinary learning and prepares students to take up leadership roles in an increasingly connected world.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Prof. Ayub N. Gitau, thanked the European Union for its continued support and partnership with the university.

He described education as a key driver of development and cooperation between nations. Prof. Gitau encouraged students to make full use of the module to grow academically and professionally.

The chairman of IDIS, Prof. Patrick Maluki, said the module reflects the department’s goal of placing the institute on the global academic map. He explained that Africa is no longer just reacting to global events but is now helping shape the global agenda.

According to Prof. Maluki, the module will give students the skills needed to work confidently with regional and international institutions and to support regional integration in practice.

An academic overview of the module was presented by Prof. Jean-Marc Troulle from the University of Peloponnese in Greece and the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom.

He said the programme comes at an important time in EU–Africa relations and that universities have a major role in shaping future leaders and informed policy discussions. Cristina Barrios, Head of Political, Press and Information Section, EU Delegation Nairobi.Giving the key note Address during the launch. [Courtesy,Protocol Hub]

The keynote address was delivered on behalf of the European Union Delegation to Kenya by Dr. Cristine Barrows.

She said the module will help students understand the EU and AU more clearly and give them the tools to fight misinformation through critical thinking and research.

The module is being implemented under the Germone Programme, which supports academic cooperation between Europe and Africa.

Other guests, including Ambassador Patrick Wamoto of the Kenya Foreign Service Academy, stressed the need to link academic learning with the real demands of diplomacy.

The launch attracted strong support from staff, students, and partners, marking an important step in strengthening EU–Africa academic cooperation at the University of Nairobi.