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Wetangula calls on leaders to shun divisive politics

By James Omoro | Mar. 16, 2026
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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula wants political leaders to avoid divisive politics ahead of the 2027 General Election. 

"It is important for us leaders to do our politics and remain united as a country," said Wetang'ula during a fundraiser at Kanyadhiang SDA Church in Karachuonyo Constituency. 

He said he differed with former ODM leader, the late Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2022 General Election, but they could still share a table while watching football.

"Raila was in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition while I was in Kenya Kwanza. But what many people did not know is that Raila used to invite me so that we could watch football together whenever Arsenal was playing a game because both of us were Arsenal supporters," Wetang'ula said.

The Speaker told politicians to play issue-based politics instead of name-calling. He argued that policy-based politics would enhance unity in the country after politics.

"Let our political leaders do politics of selling policies. We should remain a united country when politics ends', he added. He urged residents to support President William Ruto's re-election.

"Raila left the people of Nyanza in the government. Let's continue supporting President Ruto in his re-election bid," the Speaker added.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma said Ruto's government had shown interest in supporting the people of Nyanza.

"President Ruto has implemented several development projects in Nyanza, and others are being implemented. This tells us that he is with us," Kaluma said.

"Let's give Ruto two terms for us to continue getting more development projects and appointments in the next government," Kaluma said.

Kaluma said Odinga left them in Ruto’s hands; hence, they need to continue supporting him.

“As Raila left us, we have given our leader, Oburu Oginga, the mandate to negotiate with Ruto on how we are going to do it,” Kaluma said.

Karachuonyo MP Adipo Okuome said it was prudent for them to support Ruto. 

“As a community, it is important for us to support Ruto for his re-election because he has shown a good gesture to work for us,” Okuome said.

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Related Topics

National Speaker Moses Wetangula 2027 General Election Former ODM leader The Late Raila Odinga Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma
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