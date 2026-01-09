KNEC warns schools, parents over rising exam registration failures

Education CS Julius Ogamaba (centre), PS Julius Bitok (right) and KNEC CEO David Njengere. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has sounded alarm over the increasing number of learners missing national examinations due to registration failures, calling on schools and parents to take responsibility for ensuring candidates are properly enrolled.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said laxity among heads of institutions and guardians continues to deny eligible students their constitutional right to sit key assessments.

"After registration, KNEC will provide an SMS platform for parents and guardians wishing to confirm their learners' registration status. I urge all those responsible to take personal accountability for candidates' registration, to avoid having their learners locked out," Njengere said on Friday during the release of the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

A total of 993,226 candidates sat the 2025 KCSE examination in 10,765 secondary schools across the country. Of these, 492,019 were male while 501,214 were female.

The candidates were examined in 30 subjects through 74 examination papers over a 24-day period between Oct. 21 and Nov. 21, 2025.

Njengere announced that KNEC has begun preparations for the 2026 national assessments and examinations cycle.

Registration portals for the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and KCSE examinations will be activated in February 2026, guided by circulars to be issued by the Council.

He advised heads of institutions to use January to identify all eligible candidates and assemble the necessary documentation to ensure accurate and timely registration.

"Failure to register learners on time continues to deny candidates their constitutional right to assessment. This is an avoidable injustice if all players play their role," Njengere warned.

The CEO also outlined preparations for the assessment of learners joining Senior School under the Competency Based Education system.

KNEC has developed a Competency Based Assessment Framework for Senior School and established 235 Senior School hubs across all 47 counties to support implementation.

"KNEC remains committed to strengthening assessment systems and ensuring no learner is disadvantaged through administrative lapses," he said.

Njengere announced that performance reports for schools that presented learners for the 2025 KPSEA and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) examinations will be accessible from Monday, January 12, 2026.

He noted that the smooth administration of the examination was made possible through extensive logistical planning, including the use of 633 distribution centres installed countrywide to facilitate daily distribution of examination materials.

The Council also commended the 107,447 professionals involved in field administration, including Ministry of Education and Teachers Service Commission officers, security personnel, centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and drivers.

"The Council also engaged 30,980 examiners who marked the KCSE examination between November 17 and December 18, 2025, in 40 marking centres. My sincere appreciation goes to all those who supported the process," Njengere said.