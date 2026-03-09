Pentecostal churches call for regulation of theological colleges

Audio By Vocalize

The Association of Pentecostal Vocational Training Institutions of Kenya (APVOTIK) has raised concern over the proliferation of theological colleges operating without an episcopal order and are now seeking proper regulation.

In addition to colleges, the association has also cited Bible schools and online ministry training platforms, especially those affiliated to Pentecostal, Charismatic and Indigenous movements, saying there is need to establish a self-regulatory authority anchored in law.

The APVOTIK, led by Chairperson Josiah Njiru appeared before the Public Petitions Committee, chaired by Runyenjes MP Eric Karemba, and said the growth has enhanced access to theological education but led to challenges, including absence of a standardised curriculum and questionable accreditation of some institutions.

Rev Njiru also stated that it has led to the emergence of ‘’diploma mills’’ and unverified “degrees”, doctrinal confusion and pastoral unpreparedness as well as disparities in ministerial competence across denominations.

The association is concerned that the lack of a recognised regulatory framework tailored to theological education has implications for credibility, quality assurance, and the integrity of ministry within the church community.

“Existing statutes such as the TVET Act, Universities Act and the Kenya National Qualifications Framework Act primarily address secular education and do not cater for the unique character of sacred and spiritual training,” Njiru told the committee.

Even as they call for regulation, Njiru explained that they are not seeking State interference in doctrine or worship, but a legislative framework enabling faith communities to establish a self-regulatory authority for theological education.

“Such an authority, with membership drawn from Pentecostal Charismatic, and Indigenous communities, would develop and enforce academic and spiritual standards; accredit theological institutions and programmes, Recognition for Prior Learning (RPL) and protect those already serving in ministry; foster unity among diverse theological traditions; and preserve doctrinal integrity while embracing the dynamic work of the Holy Spirit,” Njiru told the committee.

The Association urged the National Assembly to consider enacting legislation expressly providing for self-regulation of theological training and education within the Pentecostal, Charismatic and Indigenous church community.

The regulation, they said, will also help in standardization of curricula accreditation of spirit-filled, biblically faithful and academically sound institutions, accountability and integrity in ministerial training; facilitation of contextual theological research; regional and global networking for academic and ministerial excellence.

Njiru told the committee that the issue requires parliamentary attention and urgent legislative action owing to public vulnerability resulting from doctrinal manipulation and pastoral incompetence, aggravated by the absence of standardized ministerial preparation.

The Association said that regional inconsistencies in theological accreditation within East Africa is undermining Kenya’s ability to protect citizens, export ministerial expertise or align with continental standards.

Other emerging issues they raised were growing demand for RPL among long-serving clergy who lack formal certification despite decades of community service as well as institutional and denominational fragmentation, which is left unaddressed, risks deepening disparities in ministerial competence and weakening inter-church cooperation.

“The petitioner prays that the National Assembly affirms the necessity of establishing a faith-led theological education council, with qualifications awarding status to ensure academic credibility, protection of congregants and national harmonization of theological training,” Njiru said.

They now want the National Assembly to accelerate consideration of the Theological Education Bill 2025, noting its national significance and its role in preventing future exploitation, doctrinal abuse and educational inconsistency.

“The APVOTIK petition is not a political project, nor is it a denominational agenda. It is a national moral imperative that seeks to protect the faith of millions. It seeks to dignify the service of thousands. It seeks to ensure that Kenya's spiritual foundations remain intact, strong for generations to come,” the Association submitted.

They added: “We have done our part. We have consulted widely. We have documented thoroughly. We have listened. We have brought you our petition and comprehensive report. Now we place these documents in your hands.”