×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why experts are seeking coordination in senior school transition

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 13, 2025

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba during the launch of 2025 National Examinations and Assessments Season in Nairobi. [Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard]

As the clock ticks toward the senior secondary transition, experts in sports and technical training warn that lack of coordination between the ministries of Education and Sports threatens the quality of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) delivery.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Competency-Based Curriculum Senior Secondary Transition Grade 10 Transition CBC Review
.

Latest Stories

Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
1 hr ago
Raila's sickness shines spotlight on our floundering health services
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Political instability, civil unrest top business hazards in Kenya
Financial Standard
By Peter Muiruri
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
By David Odongo and Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved