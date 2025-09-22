Students at the central of government and lecturers battle

Striking UNiversity lecturers on September 18, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya’s universities are increasingly turning to ghost areas as no learning activity has taken place in the last three days.

Many students have been forced to leave the university to their homes while others are struggling to read on their own.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary General Dr Constantine Wasonga has vowed that the strike will continue until government cede to their demands.

“As you can see, learning has been paralysed across all public universities and we are not going back any time soon. We will strike until the government strike a deal,” he said.

Study checks by the Standard reveals emptiness in learning institutions without any activity going on.

“The dons are not in class neither student around the universities. This is a strong message we are sending out that unless the government listen and act on our demands, no learning will take place in our universities,” said Dr Wasonga.

However, amid strikes and funding delays that continue to disrupt learning, alumni are being called upon to give back to their alma maters through mentorship, curriculum development, networking, and financial support.

“The government has failed to cushion learners from this challenges, we want those who passed through university gates to come and defend us,” said Martin Otieno a student at University of Nairobi.

Deserted Kabianga University lecture rooms as UASU strike percist on September 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

Mount Kenya University’s (MKU) “4K’s Reunion” in Kisumu over the weekend, speakers emphasized that alumni engagement a critical lifeline for higher education.

The event, which brought together graduates from different universities carried the theme “Rekindling Bonds and Sailing Together.”

“It is high time we embrace technology to allow continuity of learning to curb challenges of students missing on lessons especially during calamities or strives in institutions,” he said.

Prof. Wanderi, Principal of Corporate Services and Linkages, urged graduates to reconnect with their universities in meaningful ways.

“Students have been urged to reconnect with their respective schools in matters of curriculum development, and to emphasize mentorship and networking,” he said, stressing that alumni are key partners in shaping relevant programs during this difficult financial period.

Virginia Musawa, Director of Alumni Relations, echoed this call, noting that alumni can play a pivotal role in sustaining institutions hit by recurrent strikes.

“This gathering is about more than memories. It is about building bridges between our past, our present, and our future. Every alumnus and alumna here today is a vital link in that chain,” she said.

She added that the Alumni Relations Office, working closely with the alumni associations spearheading initiatives to strengthen these ties.

Dorcas Owinoh recalled teaching herself to code after college, eventually founding LakeHub, Kisumu’s first innovation hub, which has trained over 5,000 youth and supported hundreds of entrepreneurs.

Building on that, she launched Zone01 Kisumu, a tuition-free, project-based software engineering programme that has already attracted over 13,000 applicants.

“Every step of the way, I was sailing with others governments, funders, universities, global partners, and communities. They were the wind in our sails,” Owinoh said.

“If we want to build things that last, we must rekindle the bonds that ground us and sail together with those who share our vision.”

MKU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi urged graduates to mentor students, provide scholarships, and support research describing reunions as a lifelong family.

At Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), the inaugural alumni dinner in 2023 now explore new academic frontiers, such as agricultural law, positioning graduates to contribute to agricultural finance, trade, and policy.

Similarly, alumni from the University of Nairobi, Moi University, Egerton, and Kenyatta University have been instrumental in endowment funds, mentorship programs, and research partnerships.