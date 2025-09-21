×
'No pay, no class': lecturers' strike paralyses public universities

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 21, 2025
Caption

Thousands of students in public universities face uncertainty as lecturers vowed to continue their strike despite a partial release of funds by the government.

The industrial action, which began on September 17, has paralysed learning across public universities, halting academic programmes and raising fears of extended delays in the school calendar.

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said the government had failed to honour the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) worth Sh16.57 billion.

He noted that Sh13.8 billion was allocated for salaries and Sh2.76 billion for pensions, but only Sh8.6 billion has been disbursed.

“The government has paid only half of what was agreed in the 2017–2021 CBA. Our members have been patient for years, but we cannot continue working without our rightful pay,” observed Wasonga.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced earlier this week that Sh2.3 billion had been released to clear part of the arrears.

However, UASU dismissed the payment as inadequate and maintained that lecturers will not return to classrooms until the full balance is settled.

The strike has frustrated students who fear disruption of their studies. Cynthia Katile, a first-year student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), explained that the walkout has left her and her peers stranded.

 “It’s unfortunate that the strike started just after we were admitted. We haven’t even started some of our units, and it’s been over a week since learning stopped. We urge the government to engage our lecturers so that we can resume our studies,” she noted.

At Maseno University, lecturers on Friday forced students out of lecture halls as they staged protests. Ian, a final-year communication student, remarked that the strike threatens his graduation.

“We are in our final year with several important projects that need supervision. But since the lecturers are on strike, we have no one to guide us. The government must urgently call for negotiations with UASU to resolve this issue,” he explained.

The dons accuse the government of failing to honour both the 2017–2021 and the 2022–2025 CBAs, leaving arrears of more than Sh7.9 billion.

