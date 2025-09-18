Confusion over hardship allowance as teachers left in limbo

President William Ruto address teachers representatives at State House, Nairobi on September 13, 2025. [PSC]

Confusion over hardship allowances for teachers deepened Thursday as Members of Parliament accused the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of failing to fairly classify hardship areas, leaving thousands of teachers uncertain about their benefits.

The allowance, introduced to compensate public servants posted to regions with poor infrastructure, insecurity and lack of basic amenities, is provided under Regulation 91 of the Code of Regulations for Teachers and the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The TSC administers the funds, but identification of hardship areas falls under the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development, while the Salaries and Remuneration Commission advises on the rates.

This fragmented process has produced contradictions that frustrate teachers.

Isiolo Woman Representative Momina Bonaya pressed the TSC on why Isiolo Municipality had not been moved into Cluster 3 for house allowance despite “clear eligibility” of schools there.

Acting TSC CEO Everleen Mitei defended the commission, noting that teachers in Isiolo already benefit from an enhanced house allowance following a 2023 review.

“Teachers in Isiolo municipality are now earning an enhanced house allowance under Cluster 3,” said Mitei, adding the terms will carry forward in the new CBA.

Lawmakers, however, argue that the hardship allowance regime remains unfair. Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba accused the government of side-lining Parliament and unions in ongoing talks over reclassification.

She cited a 2019 report that recommended splitting hardship areas into “extreme” and “moderate” categories, a move expected to save the government Sh6 billion.

“Why were teachers paraded at State House when the same government has denied them allowances?” asked Wamuchomba.

“Over 118,000 teachers in 35 counties are affected. The budget is allocated by Parliament, not the presidency. Teachers should not be misled into celebrating while their benefits are under threat.”

Her remarks point to a clash between political promises and institutional processes.

President William Ruto recently assured teachers their allowances would not be reduced, yet unions warn the matter remains unsettled.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers chairman Omboko Milemba defended the State House engagement, saying unions had fought off deductions.

“The teachers who went there were leaders and the hardship allowance was part of the memorandum we took there. Even the circular that was supposed to effect the reduction had already been shelved,” Milemba explained.

He added that financing of the CBA remains a sticking point.

“The CBA was broken into two phases costing Sh30 billion. Already Sh8.6 billion has been spent, leaving Sh21.4 billion.

Financing is a matter for Parliament, but the president has also been urging agencies to cost the agreements properly.”

At the centre of the dispute is whether hardship allowances should be uniform or adjusted to reflect varying levels of hardship.

Critics argue that teachers in places like Turkana face harsher conditions than those in Nyandarua, yet both receive the same stipend.

The Ministry of Public Service has begun a review of hardship areas, raising expectations of a “graduated model” of pay. But MPs warn that until a harmonised framework is established, teachers will continue to face uncertainty.

“Matters of hardship should not be politicised. They must be handled transparently, through unions and Parliament, not backroom deals,” said Wamuchomba.