30 students from Maseno yet to return to school

The students were accused of disciplinary issues by the school administration. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Close to 30 students from Maseno School who were sent home last year due to disciplinary issues will have to wait longer to be admitted back to the institution.

The students were accused of disciplinary issues by the school administration ranging from sodomy to theft.

Some parents who sought anonymity for fear that their children will be victimised said they were yet to get resolutions from the school board after their sons appeared before it.

The parents claimed that out of the students sent home by the school board, only two have been given a reprieve while the rest still remain at home.

They said the matter was rushed without due process of guidance and counseling and parental attention.

Some parents now fear that their children could be expelled from the school.

Maseno School board held a meeting on December 17 to deal with the disciplinary issues.

The Ministry of Education had directed that communication on the verdict be given to each parent and child who appeared before the board.

Yesterday, the school board chairman Olango Onudi said the matter had been taken to the Ministry of Education for a final decision.

“The matter is no longer in our hands as the board. We summoned the students to appear before us and wrote reports on the same that we have forwarded to the Ministry,” noted Onudi.

