Teachers have only 3 days left to file crucial data with TSC

All teachers in public and private practice have only three days left to file their crucial data with Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The four months’ window given to the to the tutors by the lapses next week Saturday.

In a circular, Chief Executive Nancy Macharia asked all registered teachers–teaching in public or private schools–to update their profiles.

“The Commission has opened the online portal to allow individual teachers to update their details. A link has been developed in the TSC website where all registered teachers are required to access and update their details by November 30,” said Dr Macharia.

The deadline lapses Wednesday next week. This means that the 501, 760 registered teachers have few days left to complete the exercise.

There are some 341, 760 teachers working in public schools and 160,000 in private institutions.

Macharia said the exercise is crucial, making reference to provisions of the constitution and TSC Act that mandates it to keep all teachers register.

The Commission is in charge of maintaining the register of al teachers and issue them with the Certificate of Registration.

Registration of teachers is a mandate accorded to TSC through Article 237 of the constitution.

“It is also under Regulation 29 that we must continuously update teacher record and this is the register. So that if we have left out a detail we capture because we are required to do so ever so often,” said Macharia.

She said that sometimes teachers give their details but forget certain particulars.

The basic details required by teachers for the exercise include their national identification cards, name, Kenya Revenue Authority numbers, religion, fate of birth, gender, mobile phone numbers and nationality.

Also needed are details on home county, sub county, division, zone, constituency, impairment type, permanent postal address, post code, permanent town, current postal address, post code and town.

“Once the basic details have been updated, one will be required to upload documents and certificates that prove academic qualifications,” said Macharia.

Section 23 of the TSC Act also stipulates that the registration of teachers must contain the qualifications and such other particulars as may from time be prescribed by the Commission, in respect of which the registration is granted.

Macharia said the update of teachers’ profile is a different exercise from the biometric registration of teachers which will target all tutors under its payroll.

“This is different exercise from the biometric which was successfully piloted and will be rolled out nationally in March next year. We shall finally merge the two,” said Macharia.

She said that the biometric registration is about getting teachers bio data, for instance TSC will know if the teacher has gone back to school to get additional education.

“We shall also know if there is anything about the teacher that we do not know about. For example, in the register we do not know how many children a teacher has and this biometric process will inform us better,” said Macharia.

