Kakamega Boys High School dormitory burns down

EDUCATION
By Robert Amalemba | November 6th 2021

A dormitory at Kakamega High School was on fire on Saturday morning [Twitter]

Police are investigating today's early morning fire that razed a dormitory at Kakamega Boys High School.

Speaking to The Standard Kakamega County Police Commander Hassan Barua said that they are taking statements from the suspected students who had been identified by their colleagues.

"We gathered that the suspects stepped out of their classrooms at about 5.30am on this morning then a dorm went ablaze soon after. The suspects would, later on, return to the classroom to join their colleagues in studies as the fire went on," he said.

"So far there was no student at the dorm as it burned but property estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of shillings has been lost including mattresses and books."

 He did it in KCPE, he has done it again

 School tussles with a family over felled tree

 14-year-old walks from Nandi to Kakamega in search for education, attracts well wishers

 School games: Kakamega, Dagoretti reach rugby 15s semis

The police boss said that there were complaints of "bad food" being served at the National School and that could have triggered the arson.

Kakamega County firefighters arrived at the scene in time and put out the fire in about two hours.

Cases of school fires have been on the rise in recent times.

Sigalame Boys High School in Western has been hardest hit with arson cases with five dormitories being set ablaze in just 92 days.

The Western region county director of education Stephen Barongo has previously called on education stakeholders to sit down and get to the bottom of the school fires.

Court summons man who sold 755 acres of family land to government
A Nakuru court has summoned a man sued by his sisters for selling over 700 acres of family land to the government without their consent.
New alliance wants to oust Ethiopia's PM by talks or force
Ethiopian army on Friday called on former personnel to rejoin the military to fight rebels

