CS George Magoha in trouble with rights body over advice to schoolgirls

EDUCATION
By Winfrey Owino | July 24th 2021

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A rights body has taken on Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over his advice to schoolgirls on how to keep off preying teachers.

East African Centre for Human Rights (EACHR) claimed Prof Magoha's July 17 statement purported to shift the blame of teen pregnancies to girls instead of addressing the root causes of the problem.

In his statement, Magoha, while addressing schoolgirls told them “your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit. You are the one with the power there…” as he warned the girls against agreeing to teachers' advances.

 Counties should push for more resources to support ECDE

 45,000 miss out on full Form One scholarships as list is released

 Vice-Chancellor Kiama: Varsity changes don’t need Magoha nod

 Magoha calls for sweeping reforms at public universities

EACHR boss Dr Judith Oloo said Magoha's warning was ill-advised and could not have come at a worse time when the country is grappling with the highest rate of teenage pregnancies ever witnessed in Kenya. Schools have also been identified as the second highest hub of sexual violence against children, after the home environment.

"We would like to call out the CS for making such an irresponsible statement which only acted to take the blame away from where it should be on the perpetrators and taking it to the victims (girls).  Indeed, such statements amount to victim shaming, making it difficult, if not impossible, for any child who has been abused to make a report," Oloo said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

She said Article 35(1)d of the Constitution protects children from abuse and State officers like Magoha should be working to breathe life into the provision.

She also cited the Sexual Offences Act which criminalises all forms of sexual activity with anyone under the age of 18 and the Children’s Act in section 13 which obligates the State to protect children from physical and psychological abuse, neglect and any other form of exploitation, including sexual violence.

Newly appointed KNEC board holds its first meeting

Prof George Magoha achaguliwa kuwa mwenyekiti wa bodi ya baraza la mtihani

Education CS Fred Matiangi releases 2015 KCSE Results

Athlete sent home from Tokyo after refusing to face Israeli rival
An athlete has been sent packing from Tokyo Olympics after...
Are you a youth? Why you should invest in a Sacco
Though lauded as priceless savings and credit extension avenues, young people are now giving SACCOs a wide berth

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
Colleges must introduce avenues where students showcase skills

By Antoney Luvinzu | 14 hours ago

Colleges must introduce avenues where students showcase skills
The evolution of global education and five trends in Covid-19 era

By World Economic Forum | 14 hours ago

The evolution of global education and five trends in Covid-19 era
How African countries can reform education

By The Conversation | 14 hours ago

How African countries can reform education
Students protest over stalls near college

By Victor Nzuma | 22 hours ago

Students protest over stalls near college

