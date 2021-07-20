× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

George Magoha: End of boarding schools to be gradual

EDUCATION
By Philip Mwakio | July 20th 2021

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Boarding secondary schools will be abolished gradually, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced, rejecting a proposal for the immediate closure of the institutions.

Prof Magoha has also said it will be impossible to abolish the 4,000 boarding schools at a go, but that the state will adopt a policy that will see new ones are day schools. This will eventually see an increase in the number of day-schools.

“There is no plan to abolish them, but there is thinking in that direction. There has to be a gradual process. Maybe new start-ups (schools) will be day schools,” said Magoha.

KEEP READING

 Tough times loom as schools close and prepare for packed new year

 Reinstate dons whose posts you abolished, Magoha tells varsity

 State disowning university fee hike proves again it has perfected art of miscommunication

 UoN structural changes suspended

The CS said every situation regarding boarding institutions would be looked at on its own merit. Several Education stakeholders believe abolition of boarding institutions will end school unrests.

But Magoha said yesterday in Mombasa during a workshop for education officials: “It has never been a policy to abolish boarding schools. It is not an issue to bother at the moment.” Meanwhile, the CS has said capitation to primary and secondary schools has been disbursed ahead of next week’s opening for first term.

Schools went on recess for a week and are expected to open for the new term on July 26.

Magoha said no pupil or student should be sent home for lack of school fees.

He said the government would be on the lookout to ensure that no child is disadvantaged in their efforts to access quality education. He said the government would make sure it attains 100 per cent transition rate (from primary to secondary schools).

“I have had a meeting with the Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to mop up every child who did Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination joins Form One,” Magoha said.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

He said all monies due to learning institutions had been disbursed, with primary schools getting Sh17 billion and secondary ones Sh59.5 billion.

“Money for the first academic term will be available as soon as Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) is open.

Primary education is free and compulsory, while in secondary school, 75 per cent of the school fees is catered for, with the remainder, being lunch and boarding fees, offset by parents,” Magoha said.

The CS made the remarks after officiating the start of a six-day Ministry of Education training by East and Southern African Management Institute on transformational leadership for implementing changes and sustainability of donor-funded projects in education.

He announced that the Elimu Scholarship programme that caters for bursaries for bright and needy students was complete.

He insisted that all those who benefited from the bursary scheme through scholarships go to boarding schools.

Magoha said that books for the new syllabus, the Competency Based Curriculum for grade five are already out and that 75 per cent of primary schools have been supplied with the books.

RELATED VIDEOS

Newly appointed KNEC board holds its first meeting

Prof George Magoha achaguliwa kuwa mwenyekiti wa bodi ya baraza la mtihani

ELIMU NA TAALUMA: Je! watoto wasomee shule za mabweni au za kutwa?

Share this story
Muthomi, Mukumbu shine in Kenchic Junior Golf tournament
Kanana Muthomi fired 55 gross to lift the Kenchic Junior Golf Competition 9-10 years category at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Sunday.
Union wants State to increase capitation fee
Capitation fees has never been reviewed since the introduction of free primary and subsided secondary education - Kuppet

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
A step of faith: KCPE star secures scholarship to join Kenya High

By Erastus M Mulwa | 8 hours ago

A step of faith: KCPE star secures scholarship to join Kenya High
Union wants State to increase capitation fee

By Brian Kisanji | 12 hours ago

Union wants State to increase capitation fee
Two ministries to manage new varsity for KDF

By Augustine Oduor | 1 day ago

Two ministries to manage new varsity for KDF
Tough times loom as schools close and prepare for packed new year

By Augustine Oduor | 1 day ago

Tough times loom as schools close and prepare for packed new year

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC