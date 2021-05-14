× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We have no interest in impeaching President Uhuru - UDA allied MPs

EDUCATION
By Erick Abuga | May 14th 2021
Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome addresses the press conference in Kisii town on 14/5/2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Members of Parliament allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) say they are not interested in initiating an impeachment process despite Thursday's five-judge bench ruling.

The court, in a judgement that was read virtually for more than four hours on Thursday, said the 14-member BBI task force and the steering committee led by former Garissa Senator, the late Yusuf Haji, was an illegal entity, unknown to the law.

The bench led by Justice Joel Ngugi said the President made a fatal legal mistake in attempting to change the Constitution through a popular initiative, an avenue that is not available to him.

The President was also cited for breach of the Constitution – an impeachable offence.

Yesterday, MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) said the judgement was a big win for the Kenyan people as well as for the judiciary.

KEEP READING

 Ruto, Atwoli differ on BBI shock ruling

 Police disperse Nyoro supporters in Murang’a

 Appeal ruling, Governor Lee Kinyanjui tells BBI proponents

 ICC prosecutor warns against crimes in escalating Israel-Palestinian violence

“We celebrate the judiciary. They have redeemed the nation from the shackles of dictatorship.  You cannot make the constitution-making process your own bid. The document belongs to Kenyans. Ordinary Kenyans have been talking about all these issues.”

Ms Wahome said the President cannot turn such a process into a political tool to fight those who are deemed politically incorrect. “Our team is not interested in the impeachment process but we need President Uhuru Kenyatta to come out clear and state on some issues.”

“The President was found to have breached the integrity and provisions of chapter six of the Constitution. The Head of State has violated the Constitution. Let him start by appointing judges. He has failed an honorary duty.”

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Osoro said the Bill was gazetted by the Executive against the wishes of many Kenyans. “we are on record in parliament that we wanted to know who gave the President powers to initiate such a process. They have wasted public resources to change the law illegally. “

According to Osoro, moving forward, the President should explain how to recover the money that has been spent in the process and outline the time frame on how to solve the mess that has been created.

“Any Kenyan can push the motion to impeach the President but for now we have better things to do for now. The arrogance among some leaders surrounding the president has been put on hold. The blame is squarely on the Country’s Attorney General.”

He added: “The brave judges have given this Country time to celebrate. This is a jurisprudence across the world. Give people options on what they want to change.”

 

RELATED VIDEOS

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna discusses party politics & the BBI bill | #NEWSHOUR

Jubilee VC David Murathe on who is next on the Jubilee's chopping board & BBI politics | #NEWSHOUR

Intrigues of the BBI bill, as the clock ticks on the process of amending the 2010 constitution

Share this story
Policeman beaten to death in Congo Eid clashes
Members of two opposing camps vying for leadership positions in Congo's Muslim community sparred outside Kinshasa's Martyrs Stadium.
Youth leaders accuse NMS of harassment after City toilets closure
They urge NMS to respect their contracts with Nairobi County which is still valid

MOST READ

Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead
Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead

NYANZA

By Kevine Omollo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uhuru: All girls will attend school

By Augustine Oduor | 16 hours ago

Uhuru: All girls will attend school
Uhuru Kenyatta, PM Boris to co-chair global education summit this July

By Patrick Vidija | 1 day ago

Uhuru Kenyatta, PM Boris to co-chair global education summit this July
Kakamega twins to take different paths thanks to KCSE results

By Stephen Rutto | 1 day ago

Kakamega twins to take different paths thanks to KCSE results
Reprieve as Cabinet approves Bills to ease legal training

By Augustine Oduor | 1 day ago

Reprieve as Cabinet approves Bills to ease legal training

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC