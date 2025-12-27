×
Road carnage exposes policy failure and weak enforcement of traffic law

By Patrick Muinde | Dec. 27, 2025
Some of the wreckage from six vehicles lies at Sachangwan Police Post after being towed from the Migaa stretch along the Eldoret–Nakuru Highway, following a predawn multi-vehicle crash involving two matatus and four lorries that claimed two lives and left several others seriously injured. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Christmas season provides a unique opportunity for families and communities to share joy, peace and laughter after many days of toil. For tens of households however, what was supposed to be a joyous reunion with loved ones has been turned into mourning.

Data indicates that at least 25 people perished on December 23 alone in 16 accidents spread across 13 counties. Hundreds more lie in hospital beds. These are only the reported cases, how many more are unreported yet? Online search indicates that in 2025, based on data attributable to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), road fatalities were 4,458, up by 3.4 per cent from 2024.

.

