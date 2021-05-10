× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Students aged 16 and below post excellent 2020 KCSE results

EDUCATION
By Fredrick Kagonye | May 10th 2021

Education CS Prof George Magoha at the release of KCSE 2020 results at Mtihani House, Nairobi, on May 10, 2021. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has lauded students aged 16 years (underage) and below for performing well in the 2020 KCSE exam.

While announcing the results from Mtihani House, Nairobi, Magoha advised parents not to hold their children back over the fact that they are still young.

“They have performed very well, don’t touch them,” he said.

The top student on the list of those aged 16 and under is Musomba Edith Kipe from Machakos Girls High School.

KEEP READING

 Biometric enrolment to curb exam irregularities – TSC chief

 Gender parity realised in 2020 KCSE results, almost

 How to check for 2020 KCSE results

 652 KCSE pregnant candidates took exam in hospital after delivery

Coming in second is Makanda Nicole Pearson from Alliance Girls High School with Mutambari Frank Mugambi from Kapsabet Boys High School, Kiptoo Gertrude Jeruto from St Joseph’s Chepterich Secondary School and Kiplang’at Gerard from Alliance High School completing the list of the top five students aged 16 and below.

Others who made the top 15 list are:

1. Craig Onyancha Moturi - Mang’u High School 

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

2. Kimunya Denis Wachira - Alliance High School 

3. Bill Clinton Jefferson - Maranda Boys High School 

4. Isaboke Janet Kemunto - Asumbi Girls

5. Moturi Zeth Ogumbo – Kagumo Boys High School 

6. Gateru Sophia Wambui – Siakago High School 

7. Kitimbo Kephaha Katoo – Oloitoktok Boys High School  

8. Rono Sharon Chepkogei - Moi Girls Edloret

9. Jaden Angela - Alliance High School 

10. Monad Daniel - Mang’u High School 

While announcing the results CS Magoha said Bungoma County had recorded the highest number of underage candidates while Turkana county had recorded the highest number of overage students.

There were 893 students who got A plain in 2020 compared to 627 in 2019 while students who scored C plus and above are 143,140 in 2020 compared to 125,746 in 2019.

“All the remaining candidates are eligible to join TVET institutions, teacher training centers, medical training colleges and other tertiary learning institutions at various levels from artisan to a degree level,” said Magoha.

The marking of the KCSE exam began after the conclusion of the exams on April 16.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Matiang'i appolgises for major irregularities in the 2015 KCSE examiniations

Nyeri celebrates as Nyeri High school emerges one of the top schools in KCSE 2015

Education CS Fred Matiangi releases 2015 KCSE Results

Share this story
Gender parity realised in 2020 KCSE results, almost
Out of the over 747,161 students who sat the exam, 366,834 of them were girls and 380, 327 boys.
Biometric enrolment to curb exam irregularities – TSC chief
The use of biometric validation will assist in vindicating innocent teachers from being blamed for offences they did not commit.

MOST READ

The danger in eating street boiled eggs and kachumbari
The danger in eating street boiled eggs and kachumbari

NATIONAL

By Martin Wachira and Scarlet Chemarum 

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Biometric enrolment to curb exam irregularities – TSC chief

By Jael Mboga | 1 hour ago

Biometric enrolment to curb exam irregularities – TSC chief
How to check for 2020 KCSE results

By Jael Mboga | 1 hour ago

How to check for 2020 KCSE results
652 KCSE pregnant candidates took exam in hospital after delivery

By Jael Mboga | 2 hours ago

652 KCSE pregnant candidates took exam in hospital after delivery
Simiyu Wanjala of Muranga High School tops KCSE 2020 (List)

By Jael Mboga | 2 hours ago

Simiyu Wanjala of Muranga High School tops KCSE 2020 (List)

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC