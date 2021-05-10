Students aged 16 and below post excellent 2020 KCSE results

Education CS Prof George Magoha at the release of KCSE 2020 results at Mtihani House, Nairobi, on May 10, 2021. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has lauded students aged 16 years (underage) and below for performing well in the 2020 KCSE exam.

While announcing the results from Mtihani House, Nairobi, Magoha advised parents not to hold their children back over the fact that they are still young.

“They have performed very well, don’t touch them,” he said.

The top student on the list of those aged 16 and under is Musomba Edith Kipe from Machakos Girls High School.

Coming in second is Makanda Nicole Pearson from Alliance Girls High School with Mutambari Frank Mugambi from Kapsabet Boys High School, Kiptoo Gertrude Jeruto from St Joseph’s Chepterich Secondary School and Kiplang’at Gerard from Alliance High School completing the list of the top five students aged 16 and below.

Others who made the top 15 list are:

1. Craig Onyancha Moturi - Mang’u High School

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website! Take a survey

2. Kimunya Denis Wachira - Alliance High School

3. Bill Clinton Jefferson - Maranda Boys High School

4. Isaboke Janet Kemunto - Asumbi Girls

5. Moturi Zeth Ogumbo – Kagumo Boys High School

6. Gateru Sophia Wambui – Siakago High School

7. Kitimbo Kephaha Katoo – Oloitoktok Boys High School

8. Rono Sharon Chepkogei - Moi Girls Edloret

9. Jaden Angela - Alliance High School

10. Monad Daniel - Mang’u High School

While announcing the results CS Magoha said Bungoma County had recorded the highest number of underage candidates while Turkana county had recorded the highest number of overage students.

There were 893 students who got A plain in 2020 compared to 627 in 2019 while students who scored C plus and above are 143,140 in 2020 compared to 125,746 in 2019.

“All the remaining candidates are eligible to join TVET institutions, teacher training centers, medical training colleges and other tertiary learning institutions at various levels from artisan to a degree level,” said Magoha.

The marking of the KCSE exam began after the conclusion of the exams on April 16.

Share this story