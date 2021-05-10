Muranga High School student tops KCSE 2020

Simiyu Robinson Wanjala (pictured) from Muranga high school is the top student in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam. Wanjala scored an A grade with a mean score of 87.334.

The second top student in the country is Wasonga Allan from Agoro Sare high school in Oyugis, Homa Bay county.

Out of the top 10 slots, six were students from Kenya high school. Of the 747,161 candidates who sat for KCSE, 143,140 students scored C+ and above, attaining the minimum grade to join university.

The results were released by Education CS George Magoha at Mtihani House today.

Top 2020 KCSE exam results

The top students are as follows:

2. Allan Wasonga - Agoro Sare high school

3. Sharon Terer - Kenya high school

4. Muriasi Robert - Alliance high school

5. Mbugua Esther - Kenya high school

6. Mark Kogo followed - Alliance high school

7. Kenneth Orange - Kapsabet Boys

8. Henry Madaga - Maranda high school

9. Chepkorir Patience - Kenya high school

10. Musomba Edith - Machakos Girls

11. Leslie Wanjiku - Kenya high school

12. George Biron -- Kapsabet Boys

13. Kiprono Howard -- Maranda high school

14. Jelimo Debra -- Kenya high school

15. Buluma Daisy -- Kenya high school

