× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Muranga High School student tops KCSE 2020

EDUCATION
By Jael Mboga | May 10th 2021

Simiyu Robinson Wanjala (pictured) from Muranga high school is the top student in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam. Wanjala scored an A grade with a mean score of 87.334. 

The second top student in the country is Wasonga Allan from Agoro Sare high school in Oyugis, Homa Bay county.

Out of the top 10 slots, six were students from Kenya high school. Of the 747,161 candidates who sat for KCSE, 143,140 students scored C+ and above, attaining the minimum grade to join university.

The results were released by Education CS George Magoha at Mtihani House today.

KEEP READING

 How to check for 2020 KCSE results

 Magoha: 652 KCSE pregnant candidates took exam in hospital after delivery

Top 2020 KCSE exam results  

The top students are as follows:

2. Allan Wasonga -  Agoro Sare high school

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

3. Sharon Terer - Kenya high school

4. Muriasi Robert - Alliance high school

5. Mbugua Esther - Kenya high school

6. Mark Kogo followed - Alliance high school

7. Kenneth Orange - Kapsabet Boys

8. Henry Madaga - Maranda high school

9. Chepkorir Patience - Kenya high school

10. Musomba Edith - Machakos Girls

11. Leslie Wanjiku - Kenya high school

12. George Biron -- Kapsabet Boys

13. Kiprono Howard -- Maranda high school

14. Jelimo Debra -- Kenya high school

15. Buluma Daisy -- Kenya high school

List being updated

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Education asks Universities to be more deliberate in the type of courses they offer

Kenya National Association of Parents declared illegal and irrelevant by Ministry of Education

Unions and school heads agree to abide by the new fees guidelines issued by Ministry of Education

Share this story
37 teachers die from Covid-19 in one year
Covid-19 has so far claimed the lives of 37 teachers in Kenya.
Editorial cartoon: Ruto, His Scandals and His Political advisers

MOST READ

Family, church mourn family of five killed in car accident
Family, church mourn family of five killed in car accident

COUNTIES

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to check for 2020 KCSE results

By Jael Mboga | 16 minutes ago

How to check for 2020 KCSE results
Magoha: 652 KCSE pregnant candidates took exam in hospital after delivery

By Jael Mboga | 48 minutes ago

Magoha: 652 KCSE pregnant candidates took exam in hospital after delivery
President Kenyatta receives KCSE results

By PSCU | 3 hours ago

President Kenyatta receives KCSE results
It’s back to school as KCSE exams results anxiety grows

By Augustine Oduor | 6 hours ago

It’s back to school as KCSE exams results anxiety grows

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC