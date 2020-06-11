×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Grade 4 pupils score below par

By Augustine Oduor | February 3rd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A teacher sprints as she takes pupils at Central Primary school in Kisumu through Physical Education (P.E) lessons on January 9 ,2020. Learning at the school started in high gear with implementation of CBC. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Major learning gaps have been noted among Grade Four learners, with poor scores recorded in reading, writing, listening and speaking skills.

Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) report shows that the learners were heavily affected by prolonged closure of schools.

Overall, Grade Four learners, who are the pioneers of the new 2–6–3–3–3 education system under Competency Based Curriculum, performed below expectation in subject specific content and skill areas.

Clear gaps were noted in reading, writing and speaking during the school-based week-long assessment that took place late last year.

“The significant increase in the percentage of learners performing below expectation is indicative of learning loss which can be attributed to lack of face-to-face learning, and inadequate access to remote learning,” reads the report.

Read More

“In order to address learning gaps, the study recommends focused interventions in key skill or content areas such as reading comprehension, as well as capacity building of teachers in best approaches to the implementation of the CBC so as improve learning outcomes in skills such as reading comprehension and writing,” the report says.

All candidates

A total of 1.3 million Grade Four learners were assessed across 37,243 institutions under the Sh1.5 billion Global Partnership for Education (GPE) funding supervised by the World Bank.

The learners were assessed on English Language, Kiswahili Language, Mathematics, Environmental Activities and Science and Technology.

Kenyan Sign Language (KSL), Activities of Daily Living and Communication Skills, Pre-Numeracy Orientation and Sensory Motor Activities were also assessed. The tests were expected to gauge learner’s entry behaviour after the long period of school closure to inform of possible learning gaps.

Finer details of the Knec report reveals that in English Language, many learners did not attain minimum proficiency levels in all the language skills and content areas.

It also says in all the assessed skills, majority of learners performed below expectation.

Overall results also unearthed gender disparities where more girls met learning expectations in the subject-specific skills and content areas compared to boys.

In English Language, for example, many girls than boys met expectations in all the skills and content areas assessed.

Related Topics
2–6–3–3–3 education system Competency Based Curriculum
Share this story
Previous article
Mighty Salim buried as artistes accuse State of neglect
Next article
Man kills friend in Elgeyo Marakwet for calling him 'young boy'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Seize Covid-19 induced learning hiatus to improve education system
Seize Covid-19 induced learning hiatus to improve education system

LATEST STORIES

Beach volleyball: Coach Mulinge hopes to name returning Too for qualifiers
Beach volleyball: Coach Mulinge hopes to name returning Too for qualifiers

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

11 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

14 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

15 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

15 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mole catcher who photographed Barack Obama

Mole catcher who photographed Barack Obama

Peter Muiruri 1 hour ago
Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 1 hour ago
How counties are spending your billions

How counties are spending your billions

Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Daddy Owen: I sank into depression after she left, I wish her well

Daddy Owen: I sank into depression after she left, I wish her well

Stevens Muendo 1 hour ago

More stories

Indiscipline: Should students be caned?

By Augustine Oduor
Indiscipline: Should students be caned?

1.2 m children dropped out of schools in 10 Northeastern counties

By Antony Gitonga
1.2 m children dropped out of schools in 10 Northeastern counties

School heads, boards trained on managing funds

By Augustine Oduor
School heads, boards trained on managing funds

Court stops replacement of Turkana University principal

By Daniel Chege
Court stops replacement of Turkana University principal

Dispute over election of school of law dean at UoN

By Augustine Oduor
Dispute over election of school of law dean at UoN

UoN ranked among top 20 African universities

By Augustine Oduor
UoN ranked among top 20 African universities

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.