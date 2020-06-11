×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Magoha tells principals to admit pupils from private schools

By James Omoro | December 22nd 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Education CS George Magoha. [Wilberforce Okwiri]

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has directed head teachers of public primary and secondary schools to admit students from private institutions in January.

Yesterday, Prof Magoha announced that KCSE and KCPE candidates who registered for the examinations in private schools will also be admitted to public schools. The candidates will learn in the public schools until a few days to the start of the examinations before returning to the private schools to sit for the papers.

The schools are slated to open on January 4.

Prof Magoha warned head teachers against denying students from private schools admission.

“All pupils who cannot return to their private schools will be admitted in public schools. KCPE and KCSE candidates will learn in public schools but they will return to the private schools during examinations time to enable them sit the exams,” the CS said.

Read More

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of Dr Ida Odinga Library, Research, Innovation and Resource Center at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay, Magoha warned principals against sending pupils home for school fees.

He noted that many parents are having financial difficulties due to effects of Covid-19 thus learners should not be harassed over fees.

“To principals, do your homework before you send a student back home for school fees. We don’t want students to be sent home,” Magoha warned.  

The CS assured parents that the Government will cater for protective gear of their children to prevent them from catching Covid-19.

He said the Government will develop modalities of identifying the needy students whose parents cannot afford masks.

“The masks will be given to pupils whose parents are truly unable to afford them. We know how we will identify them,” said Magoha.

He added that all learners must resume learning regardless of whether they are pregnant or not.

“Pregnancy is not a disease. Let all pupils return to school in January and complete their studies,” Magoha added. The CS assured parents that the Government will deliver desks whose tender was awarded to various carpenters at a cost of Sh1.9 billion, by January 4. This is aimed at ensuring social distancing in schools.

Job losses and reduced income owing to Covid-19 are forcing parents transfer of learners from high cost private schools to public institutions even as they brace themselves to pay fees, buy school uniforms and Covid-19 protecive gear.

A number of private schools have also shut down due to effects of the pandemic.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
KCPE Education George Magoha Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Gladbach's Thuram gets six-game ban for spitting in opponent's face
Next article
Homeboyz lists over 63 million shares on Nairobi bourse

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tech firm equips staff to work from home
Tech firm equips staff to work from home

LATEST STORIES

Thank God we are still alive, enjoy Christmas
Thank God we are still alive, enjoy Christmas

CHECKPOINT

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

15 hours ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

5 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

11 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

11 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why prostate care should be a priority

Why prostate care should be a priority
Gatonye Gathura 13 hours ago
Is vitiligo curable?

Is vitiligo curable?
Graham Kajilwa 15 hours ago
Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden

Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden
Renson Mnyamwezi 1 day ago
Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother

Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother
Fred Kibor 1 day ago

More stories

Varsity to build three campuses in one county

By Isaiah Gwengi
Varsity to build three campuses in one county

TSC to clash with Knut over promotion of 13,000 tutors

By Jacob Ngetich
TSC to clash with Knut over promotion of 13,000 tutors

Students transfer to public schools over cash crunch

By Allan Mungai
Students transfer to public schools over cash crunch

Industry leaders challenged to support young innovators with opportunities

By Kennedy Gachuhi
Industry leaders challenged to support young innovators with opportunities

Graduands rise above Covid-19 gloom to receive honours

By Standard Team
Graduands rise above Covid-19 gloom to receive honours

Kisii University holds 8th graduation ceremony virtually

By Vincent Kejitan
Kisii University holds 8th graduation ceremony virtually
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.