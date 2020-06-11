Magoha tells principals to admit pupils from private schools

Education CS George Magoha. [Wilberforce Okwiri]

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has directed head teachers of public primary and secondary schools to admit students from private institutions in January.

Yesterday, Prof Magoha announced that KCSE and KCPE candidates who registered for the examinations in private schools will also be admitted to public schools. The candidates will learn in the public schools until a few days to the start of the examinations before returning to the private schools to sit for the papers.

The schools are slated to open on January 4.

Prof Magoha warned head teachers against denying students from private schools admission.

“All pupils who cannot return to their private schools will be admitted in public schools. KCPE and KCSE candidates will learn in public schools but they will return to the private schools during examinations time to enable them sit the exams,” the CS said.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of Dr Ida Odinga Library, Research, Innovation and Resource Center at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay, Magoha warned principals against sending pupils home for school fees.

He noted that many parents are having financial difficulties due to effects of Covid-19 thus learners should not be harassed over fees.

“To principals, do your homework before you send a student back home for school fees. We don’t want students to be sent home,” Magoha warned.

The CS assured parents that the Government will cater for protective gear of their children to prevent them from catching Covid-19.

He said the Government will develop modalities of identifying the needy students whose parents cannot afford masks.

“The masks will be given to pupils whose parents are truly unable to afford them. We know how we will identify them,” said Magoha.

He added that all learners must resume learning regardless of whether they are pregnant or not.

“Pregnancy is not a disease. Let all pupils return to school in January and complete their studies,” Magoha added. The CS assured parents that the Government will deliver desks whose tender was awarded to various carpenters at a cost of Sh1.9 billion, by January 4. This is aimed at ensuring social distancing in schools.

Job losses and reduced income owing to Covid-19 are forcing parents transfer of learners from high cost private schools to public institutions even as they brace themselves to pay fees, buy school uniforms and Covid-19 protecive gear.

A number of private schools have also shut down due to effects of the pandemic.