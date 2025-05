A ship docks at the Mombasa Port. [File, Standard]

An explosive documents and insider testimonies have blown the lid off in what appears to be a well-orchestrated web of procurement fraud at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

The disturbing revelations, touching on one of the country’s most important revenue generating installations headquartered at the Coast, point to a pattern of inflated contracts, shadowy tenders and what looks like a deliberate bypassing of procurement laws that has seen billions of taxpayers’ money go down the drain.